Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra flaunts cute heart mehendi for Raghav Chadha, shares pics from lit-up Delhi home

Parineeti Chopra's mehendi is cute and simple

On Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram Stories of her minimal mehendi, as well as a candid picture of Raghav at their home ahead of the festival.

Her mehendi is the opposite of the traditional designs that most women opt for on Karwa Chauth – it just features two huge hearts with strings. The actor also shared pictures giving a glimpse of the decoration outside her and Raghav's home – the facade is covered in yellow string lights. She also posted a candid video of herself on a rocking chair hours before beginning her Karwa Chauth 2024 fast.

Inspired by Parineeti's mehendi design? If you are still looking for last-minute design inspiration and want something that is fuss-free and quick, you can't find anything better than her mehendi. Check out all the photos she posted, so far, of her Karwa Chauth 2024 celebrations:

Hatke mehndi design ideas

Karwa Chauth, celebrated by married Hindu women, particularly in north India, falls on October 20, this year. On this day, women pray for their husband's long life and prosperity, and observe a nirjala vrat (fast without water) from sunrise to moonrise. They also deck up in beautiful traditional outfits (often red), wear heavy jewellery and apply mehendi on their hands.

This Karwa Chauth, stand out with unique mehendi designs. If you are yet to get your mehendi put, don't miss these 10 easy and unique ideas to elevate your festive look and make a statement.