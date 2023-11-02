Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth celebration with Raghav Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and indeed they gave major couple goals in the pictures shared by Parineeti. HT Image

In the pictures, Parineeti looked beautiful in her red traditional outfit. She matched it with pink chooras, jhunkas and bindi.

Raghav Chadha wore a yellow Kurta pajama with sadri.

In the first picture, the couple were seen posing happily for the camera while the other showed Raghav applying mehendi on Parineeti's hands.

Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzHHLqDJ3oX/?img_index=1

Earlier, Parineeti gave a glimpse of her mehendi. Taking to Instagram story, she treated fans with a picture from her first Karwa Chauth celebration. The image captured Parineeti's hand with mehendi featuring a woman holding a chhanni (sieve) in her hand.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Waiting with moon emoji."

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. (ANI)