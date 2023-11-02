Loved Parineeti Chopra's red ethnic ensemble for Karwa Chauth celebrations with Raghav Chadha? It costs 1.56 lakh

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the newly married couple of B-town, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together on Wednesday. Ever since the actor-politician duo tied the knot, they have been making headlines with their mesmerising wedding pictures. And their fans received yet another surprise as Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a few snaps from their Karwa Chauth rituals that left fans swooning. In the post, the adorable couple can be seen all smiles and radiant in stunning ethnic ensembles. Parineeti is a total runner and when it comes to ethnic wear, the actress knows how to hit the fashion mark like a pro. Her Karwa Chauth look in red traditional attire is no exception and is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe. Scroll down for details. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra exudes elegance in saree, sindoor and choora as she turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. Watch ) Loved Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth look in red ensemble? It costs ₹ 1.56 lakh(Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra Stuns in Red Ethnic Ensemble on Karwa Chauth

Parineeti set social media ablaze when the actress shared her glam pictures accompanied by the caption, "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love...". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 600k likes in just a few hours and several comments from her adoring fans who can't stop gushing over her look. One fan commented, "Couple of goals", while several others dropped fire and heart-eye emoticons. Let's take a look at their lovely photos.

For her traditional look, Parineeti opted for a red anarkali set in a luxurious silk fabric with a split crew neckline embellished with heavy vintage gold embroidery. It features elbow-length sleeves, a loose fit and intricate hand-embroidered zardozi work on the borders, showcasing rich Indian craftsmanship. She paired it with a matching embroidered salwar and dupatta with lace border details. If you loved Parineetis' look and wondered how much her outfits cost, don't worry, we've got your back. Her stunning suit is from the shelves of designer Mrunalini Rao and comes with a price tag of ₹1.56 lakh.

Parineeti Chopra's red anarkali ensemble is from the brand Mrunalini Rao and costs ₹1.56 lakh. (www.azafashions.com)

In terms of accessories, Parineeti styled her look with a pair of statement silver chandbalis, her pastel pink wedding chooda and silver juttis. Assisted by makeup artist Aashi Kashyap, Parineeti got decked up in shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Simran Kaur, Parineeti styled her lush tresses into soft curls and left them open at the sides, which cascaded beautifully down her shoulders and complemented her glam look.

Her handsome husband, Raghav Chadha on the other hand, wore a mustard yellow kurta paired with a grey bandh gala jacket and a pair of white straight-fitted pants. He completed his look with a silver wristwatch and a pair of brown loafers. With a perfectly groomed beard and a charming smile, he looked dapper. We can't wait to see their next look together.

