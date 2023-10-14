Parineeti Chopra exudes elegance in saree, sindoor and choora as she turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. Watch

Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp at the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 for Faabiiana. This is the first time Parineeti attended a fashion event after tying the knot with the politician and her longtime partner, Raghav Chadha. The star turned showstopper on Day 4 of the fashion event. She wore a beauteous pearl white saree, beautified with chooda and sindoor. Scroll through to see pictures and videos of Parineeti from the occasion. Parineeti Chopra exudes elegance in saree, sindoor and choora at Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra exudes elegance at Lakme Fashion Week

Parineeti Chopra turned showstopper for Faabiiana at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. The newlywed star exuded elegance and bridal glow at the fashion event. Pictures and videos from the show went viral on social media, with fans complimenting Parineeti's look and the sindoor and choora she wore. The snippets show Parineeti slaying the ramp walk with the designers of Faabiiana and dancing with them. Read our download on her ensemble below.

Faabiiana dressed Parineeti at LFW in a pearl white saree featuring intricate embellishments and heavy embroidery on the borders. She wore the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. She teamed the drape with a matching backless blouse featuring a wide neckline, half-length sleeves, cropped hem, and a fitted bust. A see-through net cape draped on her shoulders to form a train on the back completed the look.

Parineeti accessorised the saree with a polki choker, a layered necklace, matching ear studs, statement rings, bracelets, and her blush pink choora from the wedding. Lastly, the actor chose sindoor, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, berry-toned lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. Centre-parted open locks have the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24. The wedding took place in the presence of close friends and family at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

