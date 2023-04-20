Parineeti Chopra visits Manish Malhotra in stylish powersuit, internet asks 'wedding preparations on?': Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra's love life has grabbed the attention of social media. Reportedly, Parineeti is dating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. There have been rumours of the two getting engaged and planning to tie the knot after they were spotted together at the Delhi and Mumbai airports a few weeks ago. Last night, the paparazzi clicked Parineeti outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai, dressed in a stylish powersuit. Parineeti Chopra visits Manish Malhotra in stylish powersuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra visits Manish Malhotra amid wedding rumours

Paparazzi video shows Parineeti Chopra arriving at Manish Malhotra's house, stepping out of her car and posing for the cameras while blushing and smiling. They posted the clip with the caption, "Are the wedding preps going on? @parineetichopra looking like a boss lady at @manishmalhotra05 residence smiling with so much happiness." The star slipped into a monochrome blazer and pants styled with a cropped top for the occasion. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and glam picks. Fans loved Parineeti's casual look for the outing and left cute comments under the clip. One wrote, "I think she is completely in love." Another commented, "So beautiful." A netizen remarked, “So much excitement in the air.”

Parineeti's outfit features a coordinated off-white blazer and pants set. While the jacket comes with notch lapel collars, black pinstripe pattern, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, patch pockets, an open front, and a baggy silhouette, the pants have a high-rise waistline, straight-leg fitting and pleated design.

Parineeti wore the powersuit with a black crop top featuring a round neckline, short hem length, and a fitted bust. She styled the ensemble with statement rings, a white top handle bag and black pumps. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, blush pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav's engagement rumours started doing rounds after AAP leader Sanjeev Arora shared a congratulatory tweet for Raghav and Parineeti. Some reports also claim that their roka ceremony will take place soon.