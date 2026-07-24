Do you bruise easily? Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Sharma shares why some people are more ‘sensitive’ and how to prevent

You will see random bruises, as it is very common to unknowingly bump into furniture or suffer a minor fall or slip. However, some people seem to bruise much more easily than others, with reddish marks appearing even from the slightest impact.



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Sometimes, bruises may show up without remembering how you were injured at all. Others and even if you may consider yourself to be clumsy and ‘sensitive’. But there's much more to this context. To understand the bigger picture, let's hear from a specialist who weighed in with their medical insights to give necessary clarity.

Why does this happen, and is easy bruising as harmless as it seems? We asked Dr Rashmi Sharma, consultant dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, important questions to help reveal the clinical reasons behind easy bruising, the factors that may be behind it, and when you should visit a doctor.

Let's decode unexplained bruising, rather than overlooking it, because, as per the dermatologist, the underlying conditions may range from nutritional deficiencies to the use of certain medications.

Why do some people bruise so easily? Why does easy bruising happen? How does the mark occur? The dermatologist shared the clinical process of how bruising occurs: “Easy bruising occurs when small blood vessels (capillaries) beneath the skin break easily, allowing blood to leak into surrounding tissues.”



Now, it is critical to note, which Dr Sharma too stressed, that unexplained bruises should not always be ignored. They can mean some silent, underlying issues.