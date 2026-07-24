Need a protein-rich breakfast option? Nutritionist shares high-protein, gut-healthy rajgira porridge recipe

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When you eat a protein- and fibre-rich meal as your first in the day, you feel more energised and full for a longer time; however, a carb-rich meal makes you more lethargic, and you become hungry much sooner.

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High-protein rajgira porridge The internet is full of protein-rich meal options. Some of them are lengthy recipes with ingredients that you won't find easily at home. Therefore, we thought of bringing you a recipe that uses ingredients you will easily find in an Indian household: nutritionist Kiran Kukreja's high-protein rajgira porridge recipe.

On July 23, the nutritionist shared that the recipe for rajgira (Amaranth) porridge is made with fewer than 10 ingredients. She mentioned that this is a high-protein porridge, and an Indian superfood packed with nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, and iron.

She added, “Honestly, incorporating this has significantly improved my gut health; there’s no bloating, no digestive issues, and no constipation. Our grandparents led very active lifestyles, so they could easily digest parathas; however, our generation tends to be more sedentary, making heavy, gluten-rich breakfasts harder to digest, which is why gut health issues have become so common these days. Plus, it keeps you feeling full for a long time.”