Need a protein-rich breakfast option? Nutritionist shares high-protein, gut-healthy rajgira porridge recipe
To make a nutritious rajgira porridge, you need very few ingredients. The recipe is easy and ideal for an energising breakfast, focusing on gut health.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When you eat a protein- and fibre-rich meal as your first in the day, you feel more energised and full for a longer time; however, a carb-rich meal makes you more lethargic, and you become hungry much sooner.
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High-protein rajgira porridge
The internet is full of protein-rich meal options. Some of them are lengthy recipes with ingredients that you won't find easily at home. Therefore, we thought of bringing you a recipe that uses ingredients you will easily find in an Indian household: nutritionist Kiran Kukreja's high-protein rajgira porridge recipe.
On July 23, the nutritionist shared that the recipe for rajgira (Amaranth) porridge is made with fewer than 10 ingredients. She mentioned that this is a high-protein porridge, and an Indian superfood packed with nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, and iron.
She added, “Honestly, incorporating this has significantly improved my gut health; there’s no bloating, no digestive issues, and no constipation. Our grandparents led very active lifestyles, so they could easily digest parathas; however, our generation tends to be more sedentary, making heavy, gluten-rich breakfasts harder to digest, which is why gut health issues have become so common these days. Plus, it keeps you feeling full for a long time.”
Here's how to make this porridge at home:
Ingredients
1 cup rajgira
3 cups of water
Coconut milk
1 date
1 tsp elaichi powder
1 tbsp plant-based protein
Method
Step 1: In a pan, add one cup of rajgira and three cups of water, and boil for 15 to 20 minutes, until the water is reduced and the mixture turns soft.
Step 2: Now, in a blender, add half a cup of coconut milk, one date, elaichi (cardamom) powder, and plant-based protein (any protein powder). Blend everything till you get a smooth paste.
Step 3: Mix this paste into the cooked rajgira, and let it cook for a few more minutes until you get a creamy porridge.
Step 4: Top the porridge with granola, bananas, berries or any healthy topping of your choice, and it’s ready to serve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Kiran Kukreja is a certified nutritionist, dietitian, and health coach for weight loss, diet planning and a better overall well-being. She specialises in managing diseases like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, gut issues, and high blood pressure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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