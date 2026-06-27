Gastroenterologist calls amaranth 'India's next superfood', shares best ways to add this ancient grain to your diet
Think amaranth is only for fasting? Gastroenterologist says this ancient pseudograin is India's next superfood, packed with protein, fibre and nutrients.
Amaranth, commonly known as rajgira, has long been associated with fasting meals in India. But this ancient pseudograin is much more than a festive staple. Packed with high-quality protein, fibre and essential minerals, amaranth is increasingly being recognised for its impressive nutritional profile and potential health benefits, earning it a place among today's emerging superfoods. (Also read: Best and worst cooking oils revealed: Hyderabad oncologist gives ghee 9/10, refined sunflower oil gets a ‘big zero’ )
In his June 26 Instagram post, Dr. Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist at the Institute of Gastroenterology & Hepatobiliary Sciences at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, urged people to look beyond the grain's traditional image. Calling amaranth "India's next superfood," he explained how its unique combination of nutrients can support health.
Why amaranth deserves a place in your diet
He explained that a one-cup serving of cooked amaranth provides around 9 grams of protein and 5 grams of dietary fibre, making it an excellent choice for improving overall nutrition. "Amaranth is naturally gluten-free and contains lysine, an amino acid that's crucial for collagen formation, calcium absorption, tissue repair and muscle recovery," he added.
According to Dr Vatsya, “Its high fibre content supports gut motility, helps relieve constipation, promotes satiety and can prevent overeating. Fibre also slows down carbohydrate absorption, helping reduce sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.”
He further highlighted the grain's rich micronutrient profile, saying, "Amaranth is packed with calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus and manganese. Together, these nutrients support bone health, muscle function, haemoglobin production and energy metabolism."
How to include amaranth in your everyday meals
Dr Vatsya also pointed to its heart-health benefits. "The phytosterols and fibre naturally present in amaranth may help lower LDL, or 'bad' cholesterol, making it beneficial for cardiovascular health," he said.
For those looking to include it in their diet, he recommended mixing amaranth flour with regular wheat flour for rotis or using the grain to prepare porridge, chillas or khichdi.
He concluded with a reminder: "Amaranth isn't just a food for fasting. It's a future superfood that deserves a place in your everyday diet."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.