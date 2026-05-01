Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar with Amaranth and Natural Sweetness for Balanced Nutrition

Rajgira chikki, also known as an amaranth energy bar, is widely enjoyed across India, especially during fasting days and in regions like Maharashtra and parts of South India where millet-based foods are common. Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar (Freepik)

Rajgira, or amaranth, is an ancient grain known for its high protein and mineral content">high protein and mineral content. The seeds are popped and combined with melted jaggery to form a firm, crunchy bar. This simple process creates a snack that is easy to store and carry, making it suitable for everyday use.

Rajgira chikki is different from regular chikki made with peanuts or sesame. It uses tiny popped grains that create a lighter texture and a delicate crunch. The flavour is mildly nutty with a natural sweetness from jaggery, making it less heavy compared to other sweets.

Rajgira chikki amaranth energy bar for healthy weight loss snacking and sustained energy works">sustained energy works well because it contains fibre and plant protein. It may help manage hunger and provide steady energy. Jaggery adds minerals">Jaggery adds minerals, while the absence of refined sugar keeps the snack simple and balanced.