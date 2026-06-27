Best and worst cooking oils revealed: Hyderabad oncologist gives ghee 9/10, refined sunflower oil gets a ‘big zero’

Cooking oil is one of the most commonly used ingredients in every kitchen, but not all oils offer the same nutritional benefits or perform equally well at different cooking temperatures. While some oils are rich in heart-healthy fats and antioxidants, others may lose their nutritional value when heated or contain compounds that are best consumed sparingly. (Also read: C-section mom reveals how she lost 32 kg in 11 months with easy exercises and breathing techniques. Watch ) Dr Sankaran evaluates various cooking oils for their nutritional profiles and cooking applications. (Pixabay)

To help consumers make healthier choices, Hyderabad-based surgical oncologist Dr Arrjun Sankaran, in his Instagram post, rated some of the most commonly used cooking oils on a scale of 10, taking into account their nutritional profile, heat stability, antioxidant content and suitability for different styles of cooking.

"Not all oils are equal. Some support your health, while others may do more harm than you think. Heat stability matters, fat quality matters, and how often you use it matters. One oil on this list might shock you, and one 'healthy' option didn't score as high as expected. It's not about avoiding oil, it's about choosing the right one, the right way," he wrote in the caption.

Here's a closer look at how Dr Sankaran rated popular cooking oils and the reasons behind each score.

1. Refined sunflower oil — 0/10 Dr Sankaran gave refined sunflower oil the lowest possible rating, advising that it should be consumed sparingly. “Refined sunflower oils, this is a big zero. They should be used only in moderation and in very minimal amounts.”