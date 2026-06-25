C-section mom reveals how she lost 32 kg in 11 months with easy exercises and breathing techniques. Watch

Losing weight after pregnancy can be challenging, especially for mothers recovering from a C-section. However, content creator Deepti Harshana says consistency, simple workouts and breathing exercises helped her lose an impressive 32 kg in just 11 months. Deepti Harshana shares effective postpartum workouts for moms to lose weight. (Instagram/@deepti_harshana)

Sharing her fitness journey in a June 24 Instagram video, Deepti said, “I am a C-section mom and I have lost 32 kgs in 11 months with these amazing workouts, along with breathing exercises, which are very important to heal your mommy pooch.” (Also read: ‘It took me 5 years to learn’: Fitness coach shares workout mistakes she finally stopped making and saw better results )

According to her, getting started was the hardest part. “Initially, I didn’t know where or how to start. I simply opened YouTube, searched for safe workouts and got started,” she shared.

Workout 1: Beginner-friendly arm exercises Deepti recommends starting with simple standing exercises that require minimal equipment. “You don’t need anything. Just stand anywhere and pick up a water bottle or a dumbbell, whatever is available,” she said. She advises performing 15 repetitions on each side for three sets.

Workout 2: Dumbbell arm raises Using a 5-kg dumbbell, Deepti performs straightforward arm-strengthening movements. “This is a 5 kg dumbbell that I’ve been using since the beginning. Just hold the dumbbell, keep your arms straight and start,” she explained.

She recommends 15 repetitions on each side and three sets. “These exercises may look easy while watching, but when you actually start doing them, you’ll feel the effort and eventually see the results too.”