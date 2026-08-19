Trying to lose weight? Why sustainable lifestyle changes may matter more than extreme diets

For many people, weight loss has traditionally been reduced to willpower. In reality, irregular meals, poor sleep, prolonged sitting, stress, hormonal changes, certain medications and existing health conditions can all influence appetite, energy levels and weight. Understanding these factors can be an important first step before creating a weight-management plan.

"For far too long, weight management has been viewed primarily through the lens of willpower, eat less, exercise more and be stricter. But sustainable weight care requires us to look at the individual as a whole. Sleep, stress, nutrition, physical activity, medical history and everyday routines can all influence a person's ability to manage their weight," Parth Chopra, Co-founder of Voy India (a digital health and wellness platform), shared with HT Lifestyle.

India's latest health data highlights why this shift is important. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's July 2026 update on NFHS-6, 30.7% of women and 27.3% of men aged 15 to 49 are overweight or obese. The update also reported an increase in high or very high blood sugar among adults aged 15 and above, placing weight management within the larger conversation around metabolic health rather than just fitness or appearance.

Weight management is rarely the result of one habit or one decision. It is shaped over time by food patterns, sleep quality, physical activity, stress, work schedules, medical history and the environment in which a person lives. This is why sustainable weight loss needs a more balanced conversation, one that moves away from guilt and extreme restriction towards structured support, clinical understanding and realistic lifestyle changes. (Also read: ‘Your metabolism isn’t broken’: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares what science says about weight loss and lifestyle )

How small changes can make weight management more sustainable "Healthy weight management doesn't have to begin with an extreme diet or an intensive workout programme. It can start with small, consistent decisions, improving the quality of meals, being more mindful about portions, getting adequate sleep and finding ways to move more throughout the day," says Parth.

According to him, small lifestyle changes can remain an important part of this process. A balanced breakfast may help with appetite management through the day, while including adequate protein from foods such as dal, curd, eggs, paneer, chana, fish, or chicken can support satiety. Reducing sugary drinks, eating slowly, planning snacks and keeping dinner lighter are simple changes that can be easier to sustain when incorporated into an individual's routine.

Building movement into everyday life Physical activity, too, can be introduced gradually. Not everyone needs to begin with an intensive gym routine. Walking after meals, taking the stairs, breaking up long periods of sitting and incorporating basic strength exercises can help build an active lifestyle. WHO recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, while people who are inactive can begin with smaller amounts and gradually increase their activity.

"The larger goal should not be to simply reach a particular number on the weighing scale. It should be about improving overall health and building habits that fit into real life. When people have the right support and a plan that is realistic for them, weight management becomes less about restriction and more about long-term wellbeing," Parth says.

Ultimately, sustainable weight management is not about quick fixes. It is about creating a plan that takes the individual's body, lifestyle and circumstances into account. The goal is not simply to lose weight, but to build healthier habits that can last.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.