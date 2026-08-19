‘Your metabolism isn’t broken’: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares what science says about weight loss and lifestyle

For years, we have been told that gaining weight with age is inevitable because our metabolism slows down. But a landmark study published in Science challenges that popular belief, showing that metabolism does not necessarily decline dramatically during early or middle adulthood.

The 2021 study, Daily Energy Expenditure through the Human Life Course, led by Herman Pontzer and colleagues, analysed energy expenditure across the human lifespan. Researchers found that after accounting for body size and composition, daily energy expenditure remains relatively stable from around the age of 20 to 60. A significant decline was observed only after 60. (Also read: ‘I drink black coffee daily’: Oncologist shares 6 research-backed benefits, from brain health to longevity )

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, in his August 7 Instagram post, highlighted the lifestyle angle while discussing the study and metabolism. His message was simple: “Lifestyle. That’s the change. That’s the problem. And that’s the solution. Improve your lifestyle, and your metabolism will be just fine.”

The point is important because ‘slow metabolism’ has become an easy explanation for weight gain. But metabolism is not simply a switch that suddenly stops working as we get older. Our total daily energy expenditure is influenced by several factors, including body composition, physical activity and the energy required to keep the body functioning.