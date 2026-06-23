‘It took me 5 years to learn’: Fitness coach shares workout mistakes she finally stopped making and saw better results

Many people believe that spending more hours in the gym automatically leads to better results. But fitness coach Kylie Holmes says that after years of trial and error, she discovered the opposite. Fitness coach Kylie Holmes emphasises the importance of rest and recovery in workouts. (Unsplash)

“It took me five years to learn how to work out less and see way better results,” says Kylie. Sharing her fitness journey in a June 21 Instagram post, she reveals four simple yet effective changes that transformed her workouts and helped her see better results with less effort. (Also read: Walking 6K, 12K or 18K steps a day? Fitness coach reveals how many pounds of fat you could lose )

1. Stop training every day According to Kylie, rest is not a sign of laziness, it’s when the body actually adapts and grows stronger. “Overtraining can spike cortisol levels and stall fat loss,” she explains.

Instead of exercising daily, Kylie recommends capping intense workouts at four sessions per week and intentionally scheduling two to three rest days to allow the body to recover.

2. Ditch the endless cardio While cardio has its benefits, Kylie warns against relying on long, exhausting sessions as the primary tool for weight loss. “Chronic cardio can raise cortisol, and high cortisol levels may encourage your body to hold onto fat,” she says.

Her solution? Replace lengthy cardio workouts with 20–30 minutes of strength training and aim to stay active through daily walks.