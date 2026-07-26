These 7 sunscreen gels are a skincare marvel for the humid monsoon season

Gel sunscreen for humid weather (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → I know it's humid outside, and your skin is already feeling sticky, but that does not mean you should skip your daily dose of sunscreen. Sunscreen is essential, regardless of weather conditions or skin type. Even if you have oily skin or even when the clouds are grey, the sun's rays can penetrate them, affecting your skin. That is where a gel sunscreen comes to your rescue. Unlike traditional cream-based sunscreens, gel formulations are designed to feel weightless on the skin, making them an excellent choice for people who dislike heavy or greasy products. They spread effortlessly, absorb quickly, and leave little to no sticky residue, ensuring your skin feels fresh and comfortable throughout the day. One of the biggest advantages of sunscreen gels is their versatility. They layer well under makeup without causing pilling or leaving a noticeable white cast, making them a preferred option for everyday wear. Their non-comedogenic and fast-absorbing nature also helps minimise the risk of clogged pores and breakouts, which is especially beneficial for individuals with acne-prone skin. Which is the best gel sunscreen? In case you have been looking to buy gel sunscreens, here are 7 picks:

The Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF 55+ PA+++ protection while keeping your skin light and comfortable throughout the day. Powered by Uvinul A Plus, Uvinul T150 and Tinosorb S UV filters, it helps protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays without leaving a white cast. Its lightweight gel texture suits oily and combination skin, making it ideal for everyday use. Amazon customers often appreciate its non-greasy finish, easy blending and comfortable feel, especially in warm and humid weather.

2 . Foxtale Ice-Burst Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ for Oily Skin, In-Vivo Tested & 100% New-Gen UV Filters | Prevents Tan, Controls oil, & Mattefies | Lightweight, Non-Greasy, No White Cast | For Men & Women | 50ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Foxtale Ice-Burst Gel Sunscreen combines high SPF 50 PA++++ protection with a refreshing cooling sensation. Enriched with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and advanced UV filters, it helps shield the skin from sun damage while offering lightweight hydration. The fast-absorbing gel texture feels fresh without making the skin sticky. According to Amazon customer reviews, users enjoy its cooling effect, quick absorption and invisible finish, making it a favourite for daily wear during hot summer days.

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel provides SPF 50 PA+++ broad-spectrum sun protection with a smooth, velvety finish. Formulated with Silicone Elastomers, Octinoxate, Avobenzone and other photostable UV filters, it spreads evenly without leaving a greasy residue. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, it also works well under makeup. Amazon customers frequently praise its matte texture, long-lasting protection and non-sticky formula, with many recommending it for everyday outdoor use.

Plum Green Tea & Zinc Super-Matte Gel Sunscreen delivers SPF 50 PA+++ protection in a lightweight gel formula. Infused with Green Tea Extract, Zinc Oxide and Kakadu Plum, it helps defend the skin against harmful UV rays while supporting oil control. The non-greasy texture absorbs quickly and leaves a soft matte finish. Amazon reviewers often highlight its shine-free feel, lightweight consistency and suitability for oily skin, making it a reliable everyday sunscreen.

Aqualogica Illuminate+ Dewy Gel Sunscreen offers SPF 50+ PA++++ protection with a hydrating, radiant finish. It contains Vitamin C, Papaya Extract, and Hyaluronic Acid, helping protect the skin from UV damage while adding moisture and enhancing the skin'snatural glow. The lightweight gel texture blends effortlessly without leaving a white cast. Amazon customers appreciate its dewy finish, refreshing feel and quick absorption, especially those with normal and dry skin looking for daily sun protection.

Garnier Super UV Cooling Watergel Sunscreen provides SPF 50+ PA++++ protection in a refreshing water-gel formula. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and advanced UV filters, it helps defend the skin from harmful sun exposure while keeping it hydrated and fresh. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly without feeling heavy. Based on Amazon customer reviews, users love its cooling sensation, invisible finish and non-sticky feel, making it comfortable for daily use in humid weather.

Dot & Key Mango Detan Gel Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while helping brighten dull-looking skin. Formulated with Mango Extract, Vitamin C, Papaya Enzymes and UV filters, it protects against harmful rays and supports a more radiant complexion. Its lightweight gel formula spreads smoothly and leaves no greasy residue. Amazon customers often appreciate its refreshing texture, pleasant fragrance and easy application, making it a popular choice for everyday sun care. Benefits of gel sunscreens Lightweight formula: Sunscreen gels have a water-based or gel-based texture that feels light on the skin. They spread easily and absorb quickly without leaving a heavy layer. Non-greasy finish: Unlike some cream sunscreens, gel sunscreens do not leave an oily residue. They help keep the skin fresh and shine-free, making them ideal for humid weather. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin: Most sunscreen gels are formulated to be non-comedogenic, meaning they are less likely to clog pores. This helps reduce the risk of breakouts while providing sun protection. Fast absorption: Gel sunscreens sink into the skin quickly, making them convenient for busy mornings. You can apply makeup shortly after without waiting long. Comfortable in hot and humid weather: Their cooling, refreshing texture makes sunscreen gels an excellent option during summer and monsoon seasons, when heavy products can feel uncomfortable. Helps prevent sun damage: Like other sunscreens, gel formulations protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Regular use helps prevent sunburn, premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Works well under makeup: The smooth, lightweight texture creates a comfortable base for makeup. Many gel sunscreens do not pill, allowing foundation and other products to glide on evenly. Minimal white cast: Many modern sunscreen gels, particularly chemical or hybrid formulas, blend seamlessly into the skin without leaving a noticeable white cast.