"Curvy women have always been the friend”: Anjali Anand on making plus-size fashion the main character

Anjali Anand on Beyond The Curve and plus-size fashion in India (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility For years, plus-size fashion has often meant compromising on one thing to get another: fit over style, comfort over trends or availability over personal expression. Anjali Anand knows that frustration first-hand.

The actor and co-creator of VIRGIO’s Beyond The Curve has spent years navigating a fashion industry that often treated curvy bodies as an afterthought. Her experience eventually became the starting point for a fashion line designed specifically with curvier bodies in mind, rather than simply sizing up existing designs.

“Curvy women have never been the main character. We've always been the friend of the main character,” Anand tells HT Shop Now. “And I was like, you know what, you can be curvy and the main character.”

Beyond The Curve, which launched in 2025 as a co-created line by VIRGIO and Anand, focuses on trend-led clothing for women beyond traditional sizing. The collection currently spans XL to 6XL, according to VIRGIO. Anand has also been involved in the design process, including fittings and fabric trials.

A year after its launch, the brand says Beyond The Curve has served more than 30,000 customers and built an Instagram community of more than 100,000 followers, signalling the commercial demand for contemporary plus-size fashion in India.

HT Shop Now spoke to Anjali Anand about the gaps she saw in Indian fashion, why simply extending a size chart isn't enough, the style rules she refuses to follow and the five wardrobe essentials she recommends for curvy women.

Q. You've spoken about growing up curvy in an industry that often told you what you could and couldn't wear. What was the moment you realised you wanted to change that narrative?

Anjali Anand: Honestly? I didn't want to change the narrative; I wanted to step into it.

Curvy women have never been the main character. We've always been the friend of the main character, because we don't look a certain type. And I was like, you know what, you can be curvy and the main character. That was the shift for me.

Q. What were curvy women telling you they actually needed from fashion that the industry wasn't giving them?

Anjali Anand: Just boring, dull clothes. The attitude was very much whatever's left, just take it. And no one was even asking why.

I remember after people saw my dance videos on Instagram, they'd message me saying, “Wow, you have lace at the edge of your pants, so unique!” And I'd laugh, because those pants were actually short on me.

I'm curvy, but I'm also tall, so I had to get lace added to make them long enough. Similarly, I used to get side panels extended on tops just to make them fit.

But not everyone has those resources, that knowledge or even the time to do all of that. That's the gap I wanted to fill.

Q. Beyond The Curve goes beyond simply extending sizes. What did you have to rethink about fit, silhouettes and fabrics while creating the collection?

Anjali Anand: Everything, really.

After a size large, or probably XL, measurements start varying enormously. One person might carry weight in their chest, another in the waist, another in the hips, or all three at once. So one “size 42” will not fit everyone the same way.

But in most stores, beyond large, every XL is identical. We had to completely rethink how we grade sizes, because the standard approach just doesn't serve this body type at all.

The idea is central to Beyond The Curve's design philosophy. VIRGIO says the collection was created around diverse body types and includes silhouettes ranging from dresses and co-ords to workwear and jumpsuits, rather than treating extended sizing as an afterthought.

Q. What are some fashion “rules” that curvy women have been told to follow that you completely disagree with?

Anjali Anand: All of them, honestly.

Just wear whatever you want. I don't avoid tight clothes because I'm curvy; I avoid them because that's just not my personal style. Even my thin friends don't like wearing tight clothes. It has nothing to do with body type.

Wear whatever makes you feel good. Because clothes have a lot of power, and that power should belong to you.

Q. If you had to build a five-piece wardrobe for a curvy woman that feels trend-forward but still versatile, what would those five pieces be?

Anjali Anand: A white shirt, a black bodysuit, a pair of jeans, a skirt and a dress.

Those five alone give you so many combinations; you can mix and match endlessly and create great outfits for every occasion. They're classic, they're current, and they work on every kind of curvy body.

1. A white shirt

A timeless wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down. Wear it open over a bodysuit, tucked into a skirt or layered over jeans.

2. A black bodysuit

A versatile base layer that works under shirts, jackets, skirts and trousers while creating a clean, polished silhouette.

3. A great pair of jeans

The right pair of jeans can become an everyday wardrobe hero. The key is finding a cut and rise that feels comfortable and works with your proportions.

4. A skirt

A midi or maxi skirt can completely change the feel of an outfit while giving you plenty of styling options.

5. A dress

The ultimate one-and-done outfit. Choose a silhouette that makes you feel comfortable and confident rather than one dictated by conventional “flattering” rules.