LinkedIn Has Accidentally Become a Dating Site—Despite Its No-Romance Rules

When Rachel Wong saw the connection request pop up on her LinkedIn, she didn’t know what to think.

An alum of her then-workplace, Sam Sawchuck noted they likely had mutual friends and colleagues. He’d love to grab a coffee. He also admitted, apologetically, that he’d first seen her on Tinder.

Was this a date?

Tired of the endless roulette of online dating, more people are looking for love on LinkedIn.

While the platform’s guidelines strictly forbid any kind of romantic advances, it’s increasingly common for the networking site to feature—directly or indirectly—in users’ dating lives.

About one in four professionals believe using LinkedIn as a dating tool can be acceptable, according to a survey by Zety, a resume-template platform. And 22% said they had either reached out or responded to someone on LinkedIn with romantic intent.

“Unfortunately I did show the request to all the people at my workplace,” Wong laughed.

It ended up serving her well; her colleagues vouched for Sawchuck’s character. And after scanning his LinkedIn profile, Wong saw that he ran in similar professional circles and seemed ambitious. Plus, he was cute.

She accepted Sawchuck’s request and, keeping things professional, asked if he would help her think through a problem at work.

Now, years into dating, the couple are venue-shopping for a wedding.

“If it was LinkedIn, so be it,” Wong said. “I mean, he’s been the best connection I’ve ever made.”