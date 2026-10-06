Neck pain after hours on your laptop? Spine surgeon suggests simple workspace changes that may help
Are you experiencing a stiff neck? Learn how often to take breaks and what changes to make to your workstation.
Looking down at your device for long periods can leave your neck in an awkward position. The strain becomes noticeable as you twist your neck or try to crack it for relief. Dr Zahir Abbas Merchant answered some relevant questions for us, sharing simple measures to reduce neck strain. He also addressed how to improve your workspace setup and prevent discomfort during long hours of screen use.
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Why do devices cause neck and back problems?
The problem lies not in your device but in how you position yourself while using it. Dr Merchant described, "Many people spend hours looking down at a screen without realizing it. This can cause muscle fatigue, stiffness, headaches, and neck pain that will not go away.”
He also pointed out that your neck is designed to support your head and allow movement, rather than remain fixed in one position for hours. When you keep your head tilted forward for prolonged periods, your neck muscles have to work harder to support it, which can cause the discomfort. The doctor warned people with existing neck and spinal problems.
Can it affect the shape of neck?
Dr Merchant also cautioned that maintaining poor posture for prolonged periods may affect the natural curve of your neck, adding to strain and discomfort.
“If you sit with poor posture, it can also affect the normal curve of your neck. Poor posture may not cause spinal problems on its own, but it can cause wear and discomfort.”
How to adjust your workplace to reduce work strain?
Making your workspace more comfortable is one way to reduce strain. Dr Merchant suggested the following adjustments:
- Position your laptop or monitor screen at eye level so you do not have to keep looking down.
- Keep your back supported and arms in comfortable position
- Keep feet flat on the floor.
- Avoid sitting in the same position for too long.
How often should you take a break from sitting?
The surgeon recommended getting up and moving every 30-40 minutes instead of sitting continuously for hours. Stand up, walk around, and gently move your neck and shoulders to reduce stiffness and strain.
When should you see a doctor for neck pain?
Neck stiffness after a long day may improve after rest and adjustments to posture. But Dr Merchant advised seeking medical attention if the pain persists or gets worse. Pain extending into the arms, or numbness, tingling, or weakness in the arms, also deserves medical evaluation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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