Neck pain after hours on your laptop? Spine surgeon suggests simple workspace changes that may help

Looking down at your device for long periods can leave your neck in an awkward position. The strain becomes noticeable as you twist your neck or try to crack it for relief. Dr Zahir Abbas Merchant answered some relevant questions for us, sharing simple measures to reduce neck strain. He also addressed how to improve your workspace setup and prevent discomfort during long hours of screen use.

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Why do devices cause neck and back problems? The problem lies not in your device but in how you position yourself while using it. Dr Merchant described, "Many people spend hours looking down at a screen without realizing it. This can cause muscle fatigue, stiffness, headaches, and neck pain that will not go away.”

He also pointed out that your neck is designed to support your head and allow movement, rather than remain fixed in one position for hours. When you keep your head tilted forward for prolonged periods, your neck muscles have to work harder to support it, which can cause the discomfort. The doctor warned people with existing neck and spinal problems.

Can it affect the shape of neck? Dr Merchant also cautioned that maintaining poor posture for prolonged periods may affect the natural curve of your neck, adding to strain and discomfort.

“If you sit with poor posture, it can also affect the normal curve of your neck. Poor posture may not cause spinal problems on its own, but it can cause wear and discomfort.”