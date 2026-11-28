You have probably heard the advice time and again: cut back on added sugar by taking less in your tea and coffee or eating treats less often. With prediabetes so common, what difference does cutting back actually make? Can it help bring your blood sugar levels back into the normal range?

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Dr Zenith Sinojiya, a critical care specialist and physician with a DNB in General Medicine, said that prediabetes affects one in six adults in India.

Explaining what prediabetes means and how lifestyle changes may help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, she said, "Prediabetes means that blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes. Prediabetes offers a chance to stop or delay type 2 diabetes. One of the changes you can make is to cut back on added sugar, especially in everyday food and drinks."

Can cutting back on added sugar help reverse prediabetes? According to Dr Sinojiya, blood sugar levels can return to the normal range with sustained lifestyle changes. She said, "Cutting added sugar from meals can also help keep blood sugar stable and aid weight control.”

You can start with the drinks you have every day. If you drink sweetened chai or coffee, try using a little less sugar in each cup. If you usually reach for a fizzy drink, an energy drink, or sweetened bottled juice with lunch, try plain or sparkling water instead.

What else can help lower blood sugar levels? Dr Sinojiya highlighted four other factors that can make a difference: