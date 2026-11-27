Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.
Kareena Kapoor shows how to add fun to formals with polka dot suit from Max Mara worth ₹2.5 lakh
Kareena Kapoor brought personality to workwear at a Mumbai event, wearing a navy polka-dot Max Mara blazer and trousers with a crisp Celine shirt.
Thinks formals are always boring? Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor will make you think again. For an event in Mumbai on Friday, Kareena brought a fun twist to corporate dressing with a polka dot suit.
Kareena was spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi as she stepped out of a stylish green Mini Cooper in the afternoon. She was spotted in a chic navy blue suit with polka dots. The suit is actually a blazer and pants combo from Max Mara.
Kareena Kapoor stuns in Max Mara look
The double-breasted polka dot jersey blazer in the colour ‘ultramarine’ retails for $1820 on the Max Mara website ( ₹169168). The blazer features a lapel collar, set-in sleeves with buttoned hems, a button closure, front flap welt pockets, tailored stitching and waist darts, a central rear slit, and a stretch Monogram fabric lining.
The trousers feature a regular fit, viscose and wool jersey fabric with a polka dot pattern, a high-cut waistband with a concealed zip fly and hook-and-bar fastening, slant side pockets, pressed pleats and sewn darts at the back of the waist. They retail at $ 935 ( ₹86903).
The crisp white shirt is from Celine. The 100% cotton shirt features a loose fit, a shirt collar with collar stays, buttoned cuffs with Triomphe embroidery, a rounded hem and seven Celine Paris-engraved mother-of-pearl buttons down the front, along with two matching buttons on each cuff, and is made in Italy. It retails for $1150 ( ₹106891).
Kareena is styled by Lakshmi Lehr once again. She has been working with Kareena for a while now and has been the brains behind most of her best recent looks.
For her glam, Kareena opted for a matte look, perfect for an afternoon event. She chose sleek black Prada sunglasses with her outfit, with her neck and ears all iced-up with a tennis necklase and studs.
Make corporate dressing fun
Kareena's look shows corporate dressing doesn't have to be restricted to neutral tones, predictable silhouettes and plain shirts. A polka dot blazer is a fun way to inject personality into your workwear while keeping things polished. The playful print breaks the monotony of a formal outfit, making it feel fresh without being overly casual. Pair it with tailored trousers, a crisp shirt and classic pumps for a boardroom-ready look, or experiment with a matching printed bottom for a bolder statement. Keep accessories understated and let the blazer take centre stage. It is a reminder that dressing for work can be professional, comfortable and expressive, all at once.
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