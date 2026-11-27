The trade deal between India and the United States is at its final stage, said union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Friday. Speaking at the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026, the minister said that the bilateral deal was held back due to some processes, but is now being finalized and "close to culmination." Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the bilateral deal was held back due to some processes, but is now being finalized and "close to culmination." (X) more

"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape," said Goyal said addressing the summit virtually.

The union minister's remarks come after the latest US Trade Representative's (USTR) report proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal.

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The trade ministry also said it was examining the USTR notice, adding that India had told the US during the trade investigation there was no structural excess capacity in any industry.