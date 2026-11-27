A Chennai court last week granted “A” class facilities inside the prison to an accused in the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast case, as it accepted his claim that his educational qualification and lifestyle entitled him to a superior category of accommodation in judicial custody and rejected the National Investigation Agency (NIA) objection. The NIA argued that merely being an income-tax assessee doesn’t entitle Navas to special-class facilities. (HT File/ representative) more

An explosion occurred outside an ancient temple, “Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil”, on Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam, Coimbatore, on October 23, 2022. The vehicle-borne Improvised Explosives Device (V-IED) driven by the bomber Jamesha Mubeen exploded in front of the temple. Mubeen was killed in the blast.

Co-accused Navas was arrested in the case in October 2024 and is currently lodged at Central Prison, Coimbatore. He moved the special NIA court in Chennai under the New Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 2024, seeking a direction to the Superintendent of Prisons, Central Prison, Coimbatore, to classify and provide him 'A' class facilities.

Under the New Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 2024, a Class ‘A’ prisoner gets a better diet, bedding, books to read, newspapers, magazines, etc.

According to the November 17 court order, reviewed by HT, Navas argued that he is a graduate and an income tax assessee, and that he has completed the Master of Business Administration at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, in April 2020.

He submitted that under Rule 804 of the Tamil Nadu Prison Manual (The new Tamil Nadu Prison Rules 2024), undertrial prisoners shall be of two classes: special and ordinary. The special class, he argued, citing the rule, shall consist of those who by special status, education and habit of life have “been accustomed to a superior mode of living”.

Navas told the court that he is “accustomed to a superior mode of living” and that he “shall be eligible for ‘A Class’ (Special Class) by social status, education or habit of life”.

The NIA opposed his plea, saying he attempted to mislead the court by submitting income-tax payment receipts to establish his eligibility for special-class facilities. It pointed out that Navas had paid only ₹1,000 in tax for each of the assessment years 2025-26 and 2026-27 and that he had not disclosed his source of income. The agency argued that merely being an income-tax assessee doesn’t entitle Navas to special-class facilities.

The judge, however, rejected the NIA’s objections. Citing Navas’s educational qualification certificates, the judge stated:...it is evident that Navas is having education and habit of life accustomed to a superior mode of living”.

“Considering his superior mode of living, Navas is eligible for Special Class in the prison,” the court said.

Investigations revealed that the blast was carried out by an Islamic State-inspired module comprising Jameesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azarudeen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali. The accused persons conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city following a conspiracy hatched in the forested area of the Sathyamangalam region in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

Mubeen was allegedly inspired by the bayans (sermons) of Zahran Hashim, a radical Islamic cleric of Sri Lanka, who masterminded the Easter serial suicide bomb attacks in 2019, killing around 260 people. Mubeen wanted to orchestrate a similar kind of attack against the ‘kafirs’ in India.