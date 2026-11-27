The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, whose proposed merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is yet to receive the Lok Sabha Speaker’s approval, could hold the key to the fate of the delimitation Bill if it is tabled during Parliament’s four-day special sitting. Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (PTI File)

In an interview with HT, one of the dissidents, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said the group will decide its stance after seeing the bill but added that delimitation will make lawmakers’ work easier. Edited excerpts:

Q: What is your reaction to the special session being called? There was an expectation, because the Monsoon Session had not been prorogued. Usually, after a session ends, the date for the next one is announced, and 14 days' notice is required. Knowing how these official processes work, we knew there might be another special session. We were only waiting for the date, which wasn't announced until today.