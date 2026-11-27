A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for murdering his 25-year-old business partner over a financial dispute and burying his body near an abandoned water tank in Gurugram’s Sector 63A, police said. Police said the accused and the deceased had been selling peanuts in partnership. (Representative file photo) more

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim and strangled him with a cotton scarf before burying the body and covering it with soil.

The accused, identified as Bablu, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his native village with four days of police custody, officials said on Friday.

Victim went missing on November 8 According to police, the victim, Naim, who sold peanuts in Gurugram, went missing on November 8. His brother filed a complaint at Sector 65 police station on November 11 after he failed to return home. Police examined CCTV footage and questioned local residents.

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On November 22, they recovered a body buried near an old water tank in vacant fields close to Kadarpur T-point in Sector 63A. The body was later identified as Naim’s, and murder charges were added to the case.

Police said the accused and the deceased had been selling peanuts in partnership for the past four to five years. A dispute over financial transactions allegedly led to an altercation on November 8, following which Bablu and his associates murdered Naim and buried his body. They also allegedly burnt their clothes to destroy evidence.

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The accused is being questioned to recover the weapon used in the crime and identify the other people involved, police said.