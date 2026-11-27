Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday that the Delhi government will open former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' residence for a media tour initially, and later to the public. Delhi plans to open Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence for media and public tours. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo) more

The minister said a ticketing system will be set up for reservation of visits for the public by this week.

"The doors of Sheesh Mahal will open from tomorrow. We will show it to the media," Verma said in a post on X in Hindi, along with a video attached of Kejriwal's first oath-taking ceremony as chief minister of Delhi.

"Looking at public demand, we will open 'Sheesh Mahal' for public tour. We will show the biggest example of corruption to people, that how one person who said he will not even use a government vehicle, had built the lavish residence for himself by demolishing several other houses," the minister had said.