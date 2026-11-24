Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP over its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, accusing it of joining hands with anyone for the sake of power. Union home minister Amit Shah felicitating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal as BJP national president Nitin Nabin looks on at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI Photo) more

Reacting to the SAD-BJP reunion announced by Union home minister Amit Shah and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Kejriwal said the two parties had repeatedly come together and separated for political interests. “They come together, they part ways and then again come together,” he said. He said his party’s alliance was with the people. “Our alliance is with the women, farmers, Scheduled Caste community and traders of Punjab,” he added.

Defending the Bhagwant Mann government’s record, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab had witnessed the work his government undertook over the past five years to address problems that plagued the state for several decades. Taking a swipe at the alliance, he referred to the farmers’ protests against the farm laws during which more than 700 farmers had “lost their lives”.

Another AAP leader, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, described the renewed SAD-BJP partnership as an unprincipled alliance. He said the people of Punjab, particularly farmers, know how the BJP had enacted the three “black farm laws” with the SAD as its alliance partner, resulting in the deaths of 750 farmers during the protests. “The two parties have come together once again for the sake of power. It was during their rule from 2007-17 that the scourge of chitta and other drugs spread in Punjab. Now, the Mann government is waging a war against drugs,” he claimed.

He also alleged that incidents of sacrilege (beadbi) of Guru Granth Sahib occurred on a large scale during the SAD-BJP regime. “People of Punjab have not been able to forget the Behbal Kalan and Bargari incidents. They will never accept this unholy alliance,” he said.