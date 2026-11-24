The US on Monday blacklisted Megaspeed International, the Singapore company whose former chief executive's affair with Jensen Huang led to his brief ouster from Nvidia, as an investigation continues into whether it moved the American firm's AI chips into China. Jensen Huang, during the Nvidia Live event at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Jan. 5, 2026. (Bloomberg) more

Nvidia reinstated Huang the same day the US announced its decision. He had resigned on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who took control of Megaspeed in 2023 and was its chief executive when US agents visited the company in June 2025. US authorities suspect her of being a Chinese spy, a claim China has called "groundless". Megaspeed says she left in August 2025 and denies any wrongdoing.

A Bloomberg investigation using trade records and corporate filings documented large gaps between the chips Megaspeed imported and the chips Nvidia found at the data centres it rents. Under US rules until earlier this month, those chips could legally be installed in Malaysia or Indonesia, and generally rented out from there to Chinese companies such as Alibaba, which used many of them. But taking the chips into China needed a US licence. The justice department is now investigating whether Megaspeed did that without one.

About Megaspeed Megaspeed began as the Singapore arm of 7Road Holdings, one of China's largest video game companies. In March 2023, five months after the US restricted exports of advanced AI chips to China, 7Road sold the unit to Huang Le Ltd, a British Virgin Islands company, and Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, took control, Bloomberg reported in December 2025.

She was listed as a director from March to November 2023, according to corporate records cited by AFP.

In November 2023, Megaspeed was sold to a Singapore shell company owned by Tan Yong Pong, a Singaporean businessman who previously ran printing and graphic design companies and is now its chief executive. Company registries list Tan as chief executive, though US and Singapore authorities say Alice Huang held the role in 2025. Four days later, Nvidia designated Megaspeed an official cloud partner, which gave it priority access to the newest chips. Megaspeed had told Nvidia that Alibaba, the Chinese technology company, was an anchor customer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Megaspeed, in industry terms, is a neocloud, a company that rents out access to the high-performance computers used for AI work. It had $5.7 million in cash at the end of 2023 and went on to become the largest Southeast Asian buyer of Nvidia chips, according to Bloomberg. Its assets rose from $32 million to almost $3 billion within a year, according to company accounts.

Singapore authorities say Alice Huang was one of Megaspeed's "key controllers". The company says she left on August 30, 2025. AFP reported that Megaspeed's office in Singapore's business district was found locked this month, and neighbours said they hadn't seen anyone come or go for months.

Also read: Nvidia did not notify Justice Department of Jensen Huang’s return despite ongoing Alice Huang-Megaspeed probe: Report

Renting chips to Chinese firms After the US curbs of 2022, Chinese companies had two ways to use Nvidia's advanced chips, Bloomberg reported. They could rent hardware physically located in another country, which Washington generally allowed, or bring the chips into China, which needed a US licence.

Megaspeed's business was renting. At several facilities in Southeast Asia, it rented Nvidia chips to Alibaba, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg. Megaspeed provided legal offshore computing capacity to Alibaba, the WSJ reported.

Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, paid around $4.2 billion to Megaspeed and other companies as a prepayment to rent computing capacity in Southeast Asia, and took some of their assets as a pledge, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter who said such arrangements are common among data-centre firms. Speedmatrix, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, pledged its entire business to Apex as collateral, the Financial Times reported. Speedmatrix had assets of about 8.8 billion ringgit ($2.14 billion) at the end of 2024, according to corporate filings cited by Reuters.

The US closed this business route on November 16. Under a new rule, data centres anywhere in the world need a US licence to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China. Shipping advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil now also needs a licence, and overseas data centres serving Chinese AI companies have 90 days to obtain one.

The US commerce department blacklisted Apex alongside Megaspeed.

Alibaba said the listing was "erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions", and that it would "seek all legal avenues to protect" its "rights and reputation".

Did the chips reach China? Nvidia put Megaspeed on an internal “no sell” list in June 2025, a month after US investigators asked the company for its sales records, according to the administration.

By then, Megaspeed had already bought most of its Nvidia hardware. A Bloomberg investigation published in December 2025, based on Malaysian and Indonesian customs records, found that Megaspeed imported at least $4.6 billion of Nvidia hardware between 2023 and November 2025. The shipments contained at least 136,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips used to train and run AI models, and more than half were from Nvidia's newest Blackwell range.

Nvidia staff who visited Megaspeed's data centres in 2025 found hardware containing only a few thousand Blackwell chips, according to inventory details Nvidia shared with the US government, Bloomberg reported. After being asked about the gap, Nvidia told Bloomberg its staff had seen the earlier imports at Megaspeed's warehouses and confirmed they had not been diverted, but it declined to say whether the numbers matched.

Two data-centre operators on Nvidia's list, Equinix and AIMS Data Centre, disputed its account of Megaspeed servers at their sites.

Nvidia said its inquiry found no evidence of diversion. Bloomberg said it had found no evidence either that Megaspeed diverted chips to China or that it broke US export controls, though it did find inconsistencies in the company's chip inventory.

Speedmatrix continued to receive Nvidia equipment after the June 2025 block, mostly through companies that build Nvidia chips into servers. Trade records obtained by The New York Times show it received more than $800 million of export-controlled Nvidia technology between October 2025 and February 2026. Nvidia told the NYT that the commerce department had allowed it to ship some repair parts after the block.

This month, two outlets reported that chips did reach Chinese companies. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that some Megaspeed servers were sent on to a Shanghai technology company in violation of US export controls. That company was partly owned until 2024 by a venture Alice Huang set up with her business partner.

The Information, a US technology news site, reported that Jensen Huang's affair facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms, according to Reuters.

The team behind Megaspeed now runs a new company, Novagate Cloud, which received at least $300 million of Nvidia hardware in Malaysia in the first five months of 2026, the WSJ reported, citing shipment records. Culper Research, a short-selling firm betting against Nvidia's stock, suggested in May that Novagate was likely linked to Megaspeed, the WSJ reported. Novagate did not respond to the WSJ.

Megaspeed says it conducts "legitimate and lawful business", including complying with US export controls, and has hired lawyers for an internal investigation.

Also read: US blacklists Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary over suspected AI chip smuggling links to Nvidia-linked Megaspeed

What different investigations have found In a joint statement on November 16, the US commerce and justice departments described how their investigation had progressed.

The US commerce department opened its probe in 2024 after investigators identified suspicious activity while monitoring for chip diversion. It asked Nvidia in May 2025 for records "concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed". In June 2025, agents from the Bureau of Industry and Security, the department's export-control arm, worked with Singaporean law enforcement officials on an "on-site, in-person, end-use check" at Megaspeed, a visit to confirm that exported goods were where the buyer said they would be, and interviewed Alice Huang.

The justice department then took over the criminal investigation. The statement disclosed neither findings nor charges.

The blacklisting is a separate, administrative step. Companies on the commerce department's Entity List need a US licence to receive American technology, and the filing said the seven companies were acting "contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States".

Megaspeed's applications are likely to be denied, Reuters reported.

Besides Megaspeed and Apex, the list includes five related companies, among them Swiftdata, Megaspeed's owner, and Speedmatrix.

The department had not added any company to the list since October 2025, and US treasury secretary Scott Bessent had complained publicly about the delay.

Separately, Singapore Police began investigating Megaspeed and several other companies suspected of circumventing or violating export controls in February 2025, including over possibly inaccurate declarations about server purchases. The US check in June 2025 was the first Singapore knew of Washington's interest, the home affairs ministry said. Police interviewed Alice Huang the same day and impounded her passport. In February 2026, they concluded there was insufficient evidence that she had committed offences linked to the declarations under investigation. But Alice Huang was barred from re-entering Singapore for giving police inaccurate information to "downplay her role in Megaspeed".

"With Alice Huang, we took her in, we investigated her, but we eventually released her because there was no basis for further prosecution. America understands what we have done," Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told reporters in Canberra on November 24. Singapore has said its investigation did not concern espionage.

A Chinese national charged with fraud by Singapore prosecutors in February 2025 was deeply involved in Megaspeed's business, the WSJ reported. Prosecutors allege he misled a US supplier about servers equipped with Nvidia chips, which were shipped to Malaysia and then to an unidentified third destination. Megaspeed was not among the companies named in the charges, and he is on bail.

Malaysia's trade ministry said in December 2025 that "currently, there is no clear evidence to suggest" export control violations in the country, according to Bloomberg. Malaysia is now investigating whether Speedmatrix diverted chips to other countries, and its trade ministry said on November 24 it would advise data-centre operators to stop serving the seven blacklisted companies.

The spy question Alice Huang was in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security, the country's top spy agency, from spring 2025 until autumn 2026, the NYT reported on November 22, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports.

The contacts overlapped with a period when Megaspeed was acquiring large amounts of Nvidia chips, the paper said.

US attorney general Todd Blanche has said the justice department has not concluded whether she is a spy, and director of national intelligence Jay Clayton has taken the same stand.

The justice department is leading a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, while Singapore and Malaysia pursue their own. Jensen Huang is due to answer questions from three House committees on December 1, and overseas data centres serving Chinese AI companies have 90 days to obtain US licences.