Sagar , Months after spurious liquor claimed over 20 lives in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, authorities are taking healthcare straight to the liquor shop door with on-the-spot health check-up camps to urge habitual drinkers to quit, officials said on Tuesday. In MP, health check-ups come to liquor shops to persuade drinkers to quit more

The move follows investigations into the September incident in Banda, which revealed that while the victims had consumed alcohol, they were already suffering from serious liver and kidney ailments, they said.

Keeping this in mind, District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Yadav launched the drive through a joint team of the Health and Excise departments to screen regular drinkers and advise them to abstain from alcohol, an official said.

On Monday, the joint team conducted health check-ups of 97 individuals across Sagar city, Deori, Rahli, Bina and Khurai, providing medical counselling and advice, he said, adding that the campaign would continue across the district.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Devesh Pateriya said the drive was aimed at raising awareness among drinkers about the direct impact of alcohol on their health.

"In recent times, there have been several cases of alcohol-related deaths. In light of this, the District Magistrate issued an order, and in compliance, we are visiting liquor shops and testing people's blood," he said.

Pateriya said individuals were being specifically screened for liver and kidney function, informed of their health status and advised to undergo periodic check-ups and quit alcohol.

Even those who reported no immediate symptoms were cautioned that health complications could surface later, he added.

Excise Inspector Shailendra Singh said probes into several recent alcohol-linked deaths in the district showed that pre-existing liver and kidney illnesses were the primary cause of death.

"On the instructions of senior officials and with the support of the Health Department, we are visiting liquor shops to identify regular drinkers, check their health and raise awareness," Singh said.

In September, more than 20 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Banda, following which police arrested around 20 accused.

Meanwhile, local social worker Kapil Swami said it would have been more effective if the administration had organised health camps in slum areas instead, noting that many buyers purchase liquor from shops to consume at home.

Speaking to PTI, Swami alleged that the drive was an attempt by officials to cover up their lapses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.