The V Radha committee, appointed by the Maharashtra government to reform the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), recruitment examination system, and curb paper leaks, submitted its second report on Monday recommending seven to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹10 crore for those involved in paper leaks. Students hold placards and shout slogans as they stage a protest against the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam paper leak. (ANI) more

The committee had submitted its first report to the state government in the first week of November 2026.

The committee’s second report proposes a series of measures to strengthen Maharashtra’s competitive examination system, focusing on stricter legal action, better monitoring and safeguards against paper leaks, examination fraud and other recruitment-related irregularities.

Among its key recommendations are imprisonment of seven to 10 years, a minimum fine of ₹10 crore and confiscation of properties of those involved in examination paper leaks. It also proposed setting up a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate examination-related offences and fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials.

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BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute, who was part of the team coordinating with students protesting against paper leaks, welcomed the recommendations. “Now the V Radha committee has submitted stringent measures to curb papers leaks and other irregularities. We are confident that state government will implement these strict measures for reforms in exam system,” Pachpute said.

To protect candidates from financial losses arising from examination cancellations, the committee has recommended a complete refund of examination fees to candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations if an examination is cancelled. It has also proposed refunding objection fees to candidates whose challenges to provisional answer keys are found valid.

The report also calls for greater administrative accountability, recommending that district collectors be given significant responsibility for supervising examination arrangements and ensuring that tests are conducted fairly and securely.

To improve the selection and monitoring of examination centres, the committee proposed creating an independent ‘Venue Bank’ comprising centres that meet prescribed infrastructure, facility and security standards. The move is aimed at minimising the scope for malpractice.