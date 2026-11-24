The 7th Quad Leaders’ Summit, held in Manila on November 17, 2026, marks an important moment in the evolving geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific. Bringing together the leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia, the summit comes at a time when the regional order is being reshaped by intensifying strategic competition, maritime tensions, economic uncertainties and the growing weaponisation of critical technologies and supply chains. Its significance, however, lies not simply in the reaffirmation of Quad's commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, but in its attempt to translate strategic convergence into practical cooperation. The joint statement issued at Manila strongly opposed unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo through force or coercion and expressed concern over economic coercion, particularly arbitrary export restrictions. While China was not explicitly named, the strategic context of these concerns is unmistakable. China's expanding maritime presence, territorial assertiveness in the South China Sea and considerable influence over critical mineral supply chains have become significant considerations for the four democracies. Nevertheless, Quad's effectiveness will depend on its ability to address these challenges without reducing itself to an explicitly anti-China coalition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a meeting of the Quad group on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 17, 2026. (AFP) more

One of the most significant outcomes of the Manila summit was the expansion of maritime security cooperation. The proposed Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration will strengthen information-sharing and maritime domain awareness. The announcement that the four countries' P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft are scheduled to participate in a joint maritime exercise in 2027 is particularly noteworthy. In a region where strategic competition increasingly extends beneath the surface of the ocean, protecting maritime routes, undersea infrastructure and commercial shipping corridors has become essential to regional stability. The summit also advanced cooperation in critical supply chains, undersea cable connectivity, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. The inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum, scheduled to be hosted by India in Mumbai in 2027, is another important initiative. These developments suggest that the Quad is gradually moving beyond its traditional maritime-security orientation towards a broader framework of economic and technological resilience.

For India, the Manila summit represents an opportunity to consolidate its position as an important Indo-Pacific actor without compromising its strategic autonomy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” and emphasised that its purpose should extend beyond conventional security cooperation to promoting peace, prosperity, economic and technological resilience, and the delivery of public goods across the Indo-Pacific. This position is significant. India's engagement with Quad is not an endorsement of a military alliance or an exclusive security arrangement. Rather, New Delhi views the grouping as a flexible platform through which like-minded countries can cooperate on shared regional challenges. India's emphasis on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific also reflects its recognition that regional stability cannot be sustained through military deterrence alone. Equally important is India's continued support for ASEAN centrality. Southeast Asia occupies a crucial position in the Indo-Pacific's economic and strategic architecture. India understands that the future of regional security cannot be determined exclusively by four major powers. Smaller and middle-sized countries must also have a meaningful role in shaping regional institutions and cooperation.

India's approach is, therefore, characterised by a combination of strategic autonomy, maritime engagement, economic diversification and diplomatic inclusivity. Its participation in Quad must also be understood alongside its expanding engagement with Asean, its relations with Russia, its participation in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and its broader Global South diplomacy. However, strategic autonomy should not become a justification for strategic hesitation. India must be capable of converting its diplomatic positioning into tangible economic, technological and security outcomes.

The Manila summit rightly recognised that contemporary geopolitical competition is increasingly shaped by economic interdependence. Critical minerals, semiconductor manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and energy security have emerged as important instruments of strategic influence. India has a significant opportunity to contribute to this emerging architecture. Its growing digital ecosystem, technological capabilities, industrial base and skilled workforce provide an important foundation for cooperation with Quad partners. The proposed Business Leaders' Forum in Mumbai should therefore be used to facilitate investment, technology partnerships, research collaboration and the diversification of supply chains. The emphasis on trusted AI and cybersecurity is equally relevant. Democracies must participate actively in establishing technological standards that uphold transparency, accountability, data security and individual freedoms. India's position should be that emerging technologies must remain accessible and development-oriented rather than becoming instruments of technological dependence.

At the same time, Quad must ensure that its economic initiatives produce benefits beyond the major metropolitan economies. Regional connectivity, employment generation, infrastructure development and capacity-building should form an integral part of its agenda.

For Northeast India, the outcomes of the Manila summit carry particular significance. The region is not merely India's geographical frontier; it is an important strategic bridge connecting the Indian subcontinent with Southeast Asia. India's Act East Policy has already sought to reposition the Northeast from a peripheral region into a centre of regional connectivity, trade and strategic engagement. Projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project demonstrate the importance of the region in India's wider Indo-Pacific ambitions. However, connectivity cannot be measured exclusively through highways, ports and transit corridors. It must also involve the economic empowerment of border communities, the development of local industries, improved logistics, educational exchanges and people-to-people engagement.

Quad should explore greater cooperation in disaster management, resilient infrastructure, digital connectivity and capacity-building in India's northeastern states. Assam, given its geographical position and existing transport and institutional networks, can emerge as an important logistics and economic hub connecting mainland India with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Southeast Asia. There is also considerable potential for cooperation in sustainable development, border trade, agricultural value chains, tourism and skill development. Such an approach would ensure that the benefits of India's Indo-Pacific engagement are experienced by communities rather than remaining confined to strategic policy documents.

The Manila summit has provided renewed momentum to Quad, but its credibility will ultimately be determined by implementation. India should consider five priorities in taking the partnership forward. First, India must strengthen maritime domain awareness and information-sharing while retaining independent decision-making in security matters. Cooperation should improve India's capacity to secure its maritime interests, particularly across the Indian Ocean Region. Second, Quad must establish more effective mechanisms for diversifying critical mineral and technology supply chains. India should seek investment in domestic mineral processing, semiconductor ecosystems, battery manufacturing and research and development rather than remain merely a consumer of imported technologies. Third, Asean centrality must remain a foundational principle of Quad engagement. The grouping should expand cooperation with Southeast Asian countries through practical initiatives in maritime security, disaster response, digital infrastructure and capacity-building. Fourth, India should push for a stronger development-oriented agenda for the Global South. Quad can contribute to affordable digital infrastructure, climate resilience, disaster preparedness, public health and technological capacity-building. Its relevance will increase if it becomes a reliable partner during regional crises rather than functioning exclusively as a forum for strategic consultation.

Finally, the Northeast must be integrated more meaningfully into India's Indo-Pacific strategy. The government should accelerate connectivity projects, strengthen border infrastructure, promote cross-border economic cooperation where feasible and involve state governments, universities, industries and local communities in the Act East framework. The region should be treated as an active participant in India's external engagement rather than simply a transit corridor.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Monalisa Deka, assistant professor, Department of Public Administration, Assam Don Bosco University.