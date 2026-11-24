Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said she felt a "pull of power" when deciding whether to take up the prime minister's post in 2004 after the victory of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in the Lok Sabha elections. She said she felt as though she was betraying Congress workers who had rallied across the country during the election campaign. Sonia Gandhi said the lesson she learnt about power during that time was that once a person has the power, they might find excuses to keep it. (AICC) more

Sonia said the lesson she learnt about power during that time was that once a person has the power, they might find excuses to keep it. Her son, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and her daughter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also weighed in on the process of deciding the PM.

The observations were made during a video conversation the three had on Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging', which they shared on their social media handles.

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Sonia Gandhi detailed her internal conflict over whether to take up the PM's office after the UPA's 2004 election victory.

In the video conversation, as Rahul Gandhi began discussing the unfolding situation, Sonia Gandhi affirmed that she did not want power.

Rahul Gandhi recalls the PM decision process Rahul said, "There was a situation unfolding, right? And I guess we were seeing it from the inside. So on one hand, there was Mom saying maybe, maybe not (to the prime ministership)."

On the other side, Rahul said, there were seven people in line for the post. "There is one gentleman over there who is the best possible PM," he recalled, referring to Manmohan Singh.

"The interesting thing is there is only one man who can be PM because of his qualities, capabilities, and there are six-seven dreamers who cannot be," he added.

Rahul Gandhi recalled that when Sonia Gandhi declined the PM's post, there was "actually joy in the room."

Sonia Gandhi's lessons of power, decision psychology In addition to her son's remarks, Sonia Gandhi said another factor was playing on her mind.

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"You may call it the pull of power. You may interpret it like that. But in a way, I felt I owed it to the people, especially the workers who, throughout the country, had rallied to vote for the Congress. Since I was leading the campaign, I felt something towards them," she said.

Sonia said she wondered how she could let the party workers down and decline the premiership. "So that was also part of my thinking. Maybe it was something I wanted to believe for my saying yes," she added. The senior Congress leader said that in retrospect, she was analysing her decision.

However, Sonia Gandhi said the experience taught her a lesson about power. "The lesson is that once you are there and you have it (power), you may find many excuses to keep it. I'm trying to examine that psychological thing in myself," she added.

Sonia said she also felt a sense of betrayal in the room, as if she were betraying all those workers "who had rallied around, come sun, come rain, food, or no food, to vote for the Congress."

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After serious deliberations, Sonia Gandhi declined the prime minister's post and chose Manmohan Singh for the office.

In the video, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka are also seen discussing memories of their childhood, the political turmoil in the country and the alleged lapses in their father, former PM Rajiv Gandhi's security before his assassination.

Priyanka Gandhi also recalled how Sonia Gandhi had grown more vigilant after Rajiv Gandhi entered politics, and especially after his assassination in 1991.

Sonia Gandhi shared the video on X and said, "I wrote Belonging from my memories. Rahul and Priyanka added theirs, and the stories took on a whole new life."

"My children are my greatest joy, my strength, and the two people who test my patience like nobody else can," she added.