"Hey Ram! Save Temples! Save Andhra Pradesh! The Saga continues in Chandrababu Naidu garu's regime! Bulldozers tearing down the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram, an assault on the faith of crores of devotees, are truly disturbing," said Jagan in a post on X late on Monday.

Calling it an assault on the faith of crores of devotees, the former CM alleged that the TDP-led NDA government is bulldozing the heritage site.

"Bulldozers tearing down the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram, an assault on the faith of crores of devotees, are truly disturbing," said Jagan in a post on X. (Facebook)

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the N Chandrababu Naidu -led Andhra Pradesh government of bulldozing a centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in Tirupati district, wondering if this is how the coalition government is protecting the 'Santana Dharma'.

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According to the opposition leader, sacred structures continue to be allegedly destroyed without exploring any alternative in the southern state, "From Tirumala's historic thousand-pillared mandapam to demolishing 40 temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkaralu (during erstwhile TDP govt) and the demolition at Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel."

While the previous YSRCP government established the SRIVANI Trust to build and restore temples across the country, Chandrababu garu administration is bulldozing heritage sites, he claimed.

Is this how your government defines protecting 'Sanatana Dharma', asked Jagan, sharing a video in which the temple was being bulldozed.

Former TTD chairman and senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy visited the temple and strongly condemned the demolition of the ancient Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in Renigunta mandal for the expansion of National Highway 716, questioning the Naidu government's commitment to protecting the religion.

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In a video statement, Karunakar Reddy claimed that the coalition government deliberately demolished the centuries-old temple despite having the "option to modify the highway alignment," said a YSRCP press release.

He questioned whether this was Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's idea of protecting the Hindu religion.

Highlighting the temple's spiritual significance, he said the deity was believed to be "Swayambhu" and associated with Lopamudra, wife of sage Agastya.

He recalled that Annamacharya praised the deity in his compositions and that Pallava rulers constructed the temple's gopuram and sacred tank around 1,400 years ago.

Karunakar Reddy described the demolition using JCBs, allegedly without Vedic priests supervising the process, as an act of "sacrilege".

He recalled that colonial British authorities had established Anjaneyapuram railway station near Mamandur in recognition of the temple's significance.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that the highway alignment was altered to protect the properties of wealthy investors near Karakambadi, while the historic temple was "sacrificed."

"Months-long talks were held over shifting the temple for national highway construction. A decision was made with everybody's consent to construct another temple at a different place with the same idols," a government source told PTI.

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With the agreement of the locals, villagers, devotees, priests, and Endowments Department officials, it was decided to install the idols at a different place, it said.

Two days ago, priests and officials temporarily shifted the main idol after conducting the necessary rituals to a nearby plot given by the government.

The government acquired 10 cents of the temple land for the construction of the highway and deposited ₹59 lakh in return for a new temple and land, said the source.

On August 1, ₹59.3 lakh was deposited into the temple executive officer's account, and 50 cents of land was allocated nearby for the construction of the new temple, it said.