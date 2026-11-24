As many as 769,000 enumeration forms have been distributed among electors left out of the draft electoral roll in Andhra Pradesh under the absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate (ASDD) categories since the process for re-enrollment began on November 18. They amount to about 17.1% of 4.4 million electors excluded under the ASDD categories, or roughly one in six, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. All forms for electors under ASDD categories were generated by November 18. (HT PHOTO/Representative) more

“As per ECI’s guidelines, all forms for electors under ASDD categories were generated by Wednesday [November 18]. Since then, our BLOs [Booth Level Officers] have been working at record speed to distribute these forms. So far, 769,000 electors have collected them. These forms will now be submitted and reviewed,” said Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav.

Each form must be returned to the BLO for a review before a name is restored. The forms have to be submitted by November 30 ahead of the final roll, which is due on December 22.

Andhra Pradesh had nearly 41.6 million voters on the pre-SIR roll. The 4.4 million voters removed under ASDD categories accounted for 11% of them. The draft roll has about 37.1 million electors.

The enumeration-form route is the recent provision rolled out for ASDD voters. Earlier, electors dropped from the draft roll could return only by applying through Form 6, the standard form for new voter registration, which treated them like first-time applicants.

After the Supreme Court intervened, the Election Commission of India (ECI) opened the enumeration-form route in a November 6 letter to the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Nagaland, Haryana and Jharkhand.

It said that electors who were issued enumeration forms but were left out of the draft roll as ASDD would get one more chance to be included in the final roll. Booth-wise lists of such electors were to be displayed afresh at polling stations and local offices and uploaded on the CEOs’ websites, with the probable reasons for non-inclusion.

Partially filled forms were to be generated again on the ECINET dashboard, and BLOs were to deliver them in person or by WhatsApp, email or SMS where contact details existed. Electors could also download and fill the form on the ECINET app using their old Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

Those who had not shifted have to attach a statement explaining why they missed the earlier round. Those who have shifted within the state do not have to file Form 8 (for updating details). They have to submit the form with a statement giving their new address and constituency, along with address proof, to the electoral registration officer. Electors who had filed Form 6 during the SIR did not need to submit a fresh form. Accepted forms would be parked for the final roll, and the elector’s old EPIC number would be reassigned.

On November 17, the ECI set deadlines and directed that forms be generated and printed by November 18, distributed and collected between November 18 and 30, and disposed of by December 10.

The process has also been rolled out in Delhi, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Telangana.