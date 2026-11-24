Google has rejected rumours of “huge layoffs” within its Cloud division in India, calling them “totally inaccurate”. In a post shared on X this morning, the official X account of Google Cloud India said that 30 roles within Google Cloud were eliminated while dismissing speculation of wider job cuts. Google Cloud India has clarified that there are no layoffs happening in India. (REUTERS) more

The rumours about Google layoffs Since the last two days, social media platform X has been rife with rumours that Google Cloud has laid off much of its India team.

The rumours appear to have begun on the anonymous professional network Blind, where one person claiming to be a Bengaluru-based Google employee said that the company is offering “resign or get fired ultimatums” to its staffers.

“People are posting about sudden cuts across India Cloud teams, with zero link to performance and while their US counterparts weren't touched. Others are getting 24-hour "resign or get fired" ultimatums with just 1 month severance, impossible pre-PIPs that block internal transfers, and rumors of January VEPs or layoffs in P&D,” the Blind user claimed.

Google rejects layoff rumours The Blind post quickly made its way to X, where hundreds of people started speculating about Google layoffs in India.

One such X user, named Venkatesh Alla, asked: “Huge layoffs at Google India. What's going on?”

Responding to his post, the official account of Google Cloud India said that there are no layoffs and described the job cuts as a “small organizational change in India”.

Google clarified that 30 roles were eliminated last week as the company reorganises its business priorities.