Two unidentified men allegedly swapped a woman’s ATM card at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) kiosk on the Landran road in Kharar and withdrew ₹2 lakh from her account. Kharar: 2 men swap ATM card, withdraw ₹2 lakh from woman’s account more

The SAS Nagar cybercrime police registered a case following a complaint by Neena, a resident of Shivjot Enclave, Kharar. Neena said when her husband visited the ATM kiosk on November 1, he accidentally dropped the ATM card after completing the transaction.

Two men, who were standing behind him, allegedly picked it up and handed him another card. While Kumar did not notice the exchange, the couple also did not check their phones that evening.

The next day, Neena received a message about a debit of ₹80,000 from her account. She later found the men had allegedly withdrawn a total of ₹2 lakh.

She first reported the fraud through the 1930 cybercrime helpline portal before recording her statement with the police. The police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified suspects.