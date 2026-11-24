A local court has rejected academic Madhu Purnima Kishwar’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in a case involving an alleged misleading social media post about a constitutional head, and issued fresh bailable warrants against her for failing to appear on November 19. Madhu Purnima Kishwar had sought exemption from appearance on medical grounds. (Source:X) more

Additional chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, issued warrants of ₹40,000, along with a surety of an equal amount, directing Kishwar to appear before the court on December 2. The court warned that failure to comply could lead to the issuance of non-bailable warrants.

Dismissing her exemption application, the court observed that the circumstances indicated she was deliberately avoiding trial proceedings. Kishwar had sought exemption on medical grounds.

The court noted that the investigating officer had filed the chargesheet without arresting her and subsequently served her a notice to appear and join the proceedings on October 31.

Kishwar had acknowledged appearing in court on that date but leaving due to a medical emergency. The court, however, observed that she should have marked her presence and either sought exemption through an application or requested bail before leaving the premises.

It further noted that neither was her attendance recorded nor was an exemption application moved at the time. The court said her conduct reflected disregard for its directions.

The court also observed that her medical condition did not prevent her from appearing at least once to demonstrate her willingness to face trial, despite being served a notice to join the proceedings.

Kishwar’s counsel was directed to ensure her presence on the next date of hearing. Bailable warrants were also issued against co-accused Tonmoy Biswas.