Tata Sons has deferred its board meeting from November 26 to November 30 after Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata objected, saying that the directors did not receive the required seven days’ notice, according to an executive familiar with the situation. Issues could increase tensions within the Tata group, as Tata Trusts Chair Noel Tata has repeatedly opposed Tata Sons’ decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran and called it illegal (HT Photo) more

The agenda for the November 26 meeting was sent to board members only on Sunday, four days prior. The agenda for the November 30 meeting is the same, according to this executive.

For Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder, the most puzzling agenda item at the board meeting is a discussion about an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, with no date or explanation, the executive said.

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According to a second executive, an EGM, once the board agrees, would take place after the annual general meeting (AGM). “The AGM is to be held for approving all regular business matters like approving the financial reports, paying dividends to Trusts and reappointing the chairman as director,” said this executive. “An EGM would ask shareholders to approve the chairman’s reappointment and all matters related to listing, including changing the company from private to public.”

Tata Sons also must hold its AGM by December 31, a deadline extended by the Registrar of Companies, after it missed the August 18 meet on lack of quorum.

The company needs to give 21 days’ notice before convening the meeting, even though an executive said Tata Sons is aware of this and is working to hold the shareholder meeting before the end of the calendar year.

“The most unfortunate part is that the professionalism of professional management is now being questioned,” said senior Supreme Court lawyer H.P. Ranina. “Fact remains that there was a slip-up in the basic compliance requirement of giving adequate notice to board members before a board meeting.”

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Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure as director lapsed on August 18 and needs shareholder nod at the shareholder meeting before the end of the calendar year. Tata Sons slipped on the AGM quorum on absence of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) that owns 23.56%.

Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not elicit a response.

“Under the Companies Act, Tata Sons cannot seek more time from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to hold its AGM beyond December 31,” said Gaurav Pingle, partner at Forefront Legal Consulting LLP, a Pune-based corporate law firm. “If for some reason, the AGM could not be conducted, then based on the application of any member of Tata Sons, NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) can call or direct the calling of AGM and give consequential directions as it thinks expedient.”

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These issues could increase tensions within the Tata group, as Tata Trusts Chair Noel Tata has repeatedly opposed Tata Sons’ decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran and called it illegal. Noel, who has written seven letters to Tata Sons since the September 17 board meeting that reappointed Chandrasekaran, has also opposed plans to take Tata Sons public under a regulatory requirement.

The board meet will also review half-year results and loss-making businesses like Air India, whose chief executive is expected to be present.