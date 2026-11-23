Tata Steel on Monday said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at ₹2,100 per share for a consideration of ₹15,510 crore. Tata Steel will also make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. (Reuters/Representational) more

The agreement has been signed between Tata Steel and SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd (SG Spectra), a company associated with the promoter group of APL Apollo, to set up an exclusive contract, the steel giant said in a press statement.

Subsequently, Tata Steel will also make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at ₹2,301.40 per share, taking the total consideration of ₹16,756 crore.

Also Read I Why global business education is becoming essential for future leaders?

APL Apollo to drive drownstream growth The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, and Tata Steel expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY27, according to the statement.

For Tata Steel, APL Apollo will now be the vehicle to drive downstream growth in steel tubes and colour coated products. The new entity, APL Apollo Tubes Pvt Ltd, will build up to a 15.5 MTPA capacity by 2035, including 9 MTPA of steel tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour coated products.

The combination with APL Apollo Tubes will unleash the combined strengths of the companies, optimise capacity utilisation, unlock value and enhance profitability, it said.