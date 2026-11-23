OpenAI’s chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, has published the AI company’s internal log-perplexity trend from GPT-3.5 onward, showing how well its base models predict the next token on a fixed, held-out snapshot of company code. He proposed that labs agree on development limits based on that measure and others, and cross them only once they meet a concrete safety-monitoring milestone.

In what OpenAI CEO Sam Altman calls the “most important thing” the artificial intelligence (AI) company has published in a while, the company has taken the unusual step of publishing internal pretraining metrics — data that frontier labs typically treat as closely guarded trade secrets — to argue for an industry-wide cap on artificial intelligence development.

“I believe tracking the pace of progress on training better compressors is key to understanding the arc of advances in AI,” he says in an essay. Pachocki admits that AI leaderboards are becoming obsolete and argues that to understand where AI is actually headed, there is a need to refocus on a foundational, almost old-school metric: perplexity.

Perplexity is a foundational measure of how accurately a base model predicts the next token of data. It is used as a shared yardstick to help pace future model training and enforce safety guardrails.

“Publishing our internal perplexity measurements took some consideration; it gives competitors a clearer picture of where we stand, but that concern is outweighed by the urgency of establishing shared safety measures across the industry. We at OpenAI hope for this to be a step towards building a shared scientific basis for future pacing efforts,” he writes.

A snapshot of OpenAI’s internal measurements shows that GPT-3.5 (~0.99 log-perplexity) unlocked fluent conversation and powered the original ChatGPT experience. GPT-4 (~0.91) unlocked reliable chain-of-thought reasoning. Subsequent models with scores below 0.80 have shown sharp capability jumps in cybersecurity and mathematics. OpenAI says a recent milestone, a score of around 0.76, marked the point at which models began consistently resolving long-standing open mathematics problems.

For log-perplexity scores, lower is better, as OpenAI’s model progress also demonstrates.

Pachocki says there is now little sense in evaluating older AI models on current benchmarks or even comparing them with newer ones. He believes benchmarks were largely saturated by the time GPT-4 arrived.

Details of log-perplexity measurements from other AI labs are not available.

“I’d like an industry standard that specifies a first limit on development, measured by some key metric we can track across labs, and what concretely we’d need to achieve before going beyond it,” he says, calling for a common framework between AI labs.

OpenAI’s calls follow Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s insistence on the need to “pace the frontier”. OpenAI is attempting to define an objective, pre-deployment metric rather than relying on capability benchmarks that rapidly saturate. The question is whether rival labs, especially Anthropic, a publicly traded company, and developers of open-weight models, will accept a shared perplexity cap as a method.

There are competitive and technical hurdles. Perplexity scores may prove difficult to compare across labs since they train on different data mixtures and tokenisers. This metric may also not capture significant performance gains added during post-training reasoning.

The urgency behind OpenAI’s disclosure stems from a looming inflection point: AI automating algorithmic research on pretraining itself. Pachocki notes that AI has already made meaningful design contributions to OpenAI’s 2026 models and warns that a cascade of AI-discovered deep learning breakthroughs could arrive as soon as 2027.

A core risk is a possible alignment gap. As models push towards the 0.68 to 0.70 log-perplexity window, current auditing tools, which can, for instance, monitor a model’s written chain of thought, begin to degrade in capability. In parallel, models will also become better at recognising when they are being evaluated, leading to possible changes in behaviour.