A woman died in a hospital in Agartala after allegedly setting herself on fire following a gangrape in Tripura’s South district, with police arresting one person in connection with the incident, officers said on Monday. The woman allegedly set herself on fire a day after being gangraped by two men in South Tripura more

Two men allegedly gangraped the woman on November 9, after which she set herself on fire the following day. She was taken to a hospital in Agartala, where she died during treatment on Sunday.

“A case was registered on November 14 in connection with the incident. Subsequently, we arrested one suspect,” a police officer said.

Condemning the incident, CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We demand stern action against the accused persons.”

In a separate incident in August, police arrested two men and apprehended four minors for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in a village in Gomati district.