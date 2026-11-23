Tripura woman dies after setting herself on fire following gangrape, one arrested: Police
Two men allegedly gangraped the woman on November 9, following which she set herself on fire the next day. She died during treatment in an Agartala hospital.
Published on: Nov 23, 2026, 10:35:15 IST
By
Priyanka Deb Barman
, AGARTALA
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A woman died in a hospital in Agartala after allegedly setting herself on fire following a gangrape in Tripura’s South district, with police arresting one person in connection with the incident, officers said on Monday.
Two men allegedly gangraped the woman on November 9, after which she set herself on fire the following day. She was taken to a hospital in Agartala, where she died during treatment on Sunday.
“A case was registered on November 14 in connection with the incident. Subsequently, we arrested one suspect,” a police officer said.
Condemning the incident, CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We demand stern action against the accused persons.”
In a separate incident in August, police arrested two men and apprehended four minors for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in a village in Gomati district.
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