The body of an unidentified man was found inside a defunct sewage tank on a vacant plot in Gurugram’s Sector 65 on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. According to police, the body appeared to be several days old. (Representative file photo) more

According to police, the body appeared to be several days old. The police suspect foul play, though the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that some passers-by noticed a foul smell coming from the abandoned tank and alerted the police control room. A team from Sector 65 police station, along with forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts, reached the spot and began an investigation.

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Police said the tank is deep and has remained unused for a long time. It is also in a dilapidated condition. Blood was found on some parts of the body, raising suspicion that the man may have been murdered and his body dumped in the tank.

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“The body has been sent for a postmortem examination. We are investigating the case from multiple angles and trying to establish the man’s identity by speaking to people in the surrounding areas. CCTV footage from nearby locations is also being examined to ascertain how the man reached the spot and whether someone brought him there,” a Sector 65 police station official said.