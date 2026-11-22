Eight people were killed and two others injured after a minivan lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Sunday, police said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation. (HT Photo/ Representational) more

The incident took place at around 4 pm in Musiri, which is located about 350 km south of Chennai, an officer said.

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The minivan, a Maruti EECO, was carrying 10 passengers who were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after taking part in a relative's ear piercing function in Namakkal, investigating officers said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the van, identified as Rajesh, lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, following which it collided into a tree. Five passengers – Manickam, Sangili, Murugan, Pavadaidied and the vehicle driver Rajesh – died on the spot, Jembunathapuram police officials told HT.

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The other five passengers, who had sustained severe injuries, were rushed to the Musiri Government Hospital for treatment. However, three among them – identified as Sakthivel, Subramani, and Seetharaman – succumbed to their injuries at the medical facility. The other two remain hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation.