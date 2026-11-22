The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have each constituted four-member panels to hold seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, marking a formal and structured start to opposition coordination ahead of the polls. File photo of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Party General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav. (@INCIndia X) more

The two parties will hold two-day talks in Delhi on November 23 and 24 in the first phase, examining all 403 seats on a constituency-by-constituency basis with a focus on local strength and electoral prospects.

Who all have been included in the panels The SP panel is headed by national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, the party said on X. The other members are Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Chaudhary (also known as Iqra Hasan), and SP state president Shyam Lal Pal.

The Congress panel comprises the party’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhna Mishra, state working president Imran Masood and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly emphasised that the seat-sharing formula will rest on winnability rather than any fixed number of seats. “We will sit and talk about who can win from where and then decide our candidates. Winnability will be the sole criterion, as only through this can we defeat the BJP,” he said earlier.

What Congress, SP have said on seat-sharing The development comes over a week after Yadav said at the HT Leadership Summit that the Congress was seeking 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly.

The Congress has since clarified that it will not be rigid on numbers and is looking for a “respectable share.”

Speaking to the media in Mau on Sunday, SP panel member Rajiv Rai said, “We are going to hold discussions on all 403 seats. It will be a two-day meeting initially and we will see who is strong on which seat and ultimately decide.”

Congress UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “We will have a threadbare discussion one after the other (on) seats, sitting across the table in Delhi tomorrow.”

Responding to the formation of SP and Congress panels for seat-sharing talks, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “The Samajwadi Party and the Congress alliance for 2027 assembly polls will not have any impact on state’s political landscape. Voters are fully aware of the SP’s previous tenure in the state when lawlessness and crime was rampant. As the Congress has no base left in the state, the Samajwadi Party will only be at the receiving end by conceding seats to the Congress."

The negotiations reflect a pragmatic approach by both parties within the INDIA bloc framework. In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP won a second successive term, securing a decisive majority with 255 seats, while the SP won 111 and the Congress managed only two.

By contrast, the two parties, contesting as allies, performed strongly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The SP won 37 seats, the Congress six, and the BJP 33. With 202 seats needed for a majority in the 403-member assembly, leaders from both sides have signalled that a winnability-driven, seat-by-seat understanding is essential to mount a united challenge to the BJP. The Delhi talks are expected to set the tone for further alliance coordination in the months ahead.

The Samajwadi Party has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and the Congress since 1989.