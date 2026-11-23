Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government is planning a scheme to offer special discounts or financial assistance to exporters to offset very high costs of transporting tea from Darjeeling and adjacent areas to the port. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (X)

He said India, which is the largest black tea-producing country and the second-largest producer of all types of tea in the world, will run a global marketing campaign under the Export Promotion Mission to increase exports. “...a scheme has been prepared to provide special discounts or financial assistance to exporters because the internal cost of transporting tea from Darjeeling and adjacent areas to the port is very high,” Goyal said at a meeting in the Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling named Chai Pe Charcha, which lasted over three hours.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Goyal said the government is working to restore the glory of Darjeeling tea worldwide. “The Centre will discuss its plans with Darjeeling tea planters and announce the decisions soon,” he said.

Goyal indicated changes in the tea auction system to ensure that growers get a fair price. “Since 100% auction of tea dust has been made mandatory, tea growers are getting much higher prices than before.” He said there is currently a minimum 50% auction rule for the rest of the tea categories. “A large section of the stakeholders has demanded that 100% of their tea be brought under the auction system. To maintain transparency and ensure a fair price, the Tea Board will conduct a quick study on this issue. A special team will make the auction process faster and more effective.”

Goyal said ₹312 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Cha Sramik Protsan Yojana will be spent on the education of the tea workers’ children and healthcare for their families in West Bengal. He said the previous Mamata Banerjee government did not implement the scheme for almost three years, depriving workers. Goyal said workers in Assam received the benefits.