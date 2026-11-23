“The BJP is wiping out Nitish Kumar’s party. There is no need for Randeep Surjewala to comment on that. Anyone who understands even a little about Bihar politics can see that the JDU is gradually being wiped out, and the BJP, as the larger party, is slowly swallowing up the JD(U) and its leadership,” the Bihar MLA, who was also the former vice president of the JD(U), told news agency PTI.

The statements of Prashat Kishore and those of other opposition parties basically expose their desperation,” State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said. (PTI)

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of gradually “swallowing up” Nitish Kumar ’s Janata Dal (United), claiming the larger partner in the ruling alliance in Bihar is systematically wiping out the party and its leadership.

What did Randeep Surjewala say about the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)?

What did Randeep Surjewala say about the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)?

How did the BJP respond to claims that it is weakening the JD(U)?

How did the BJP respond to claims that it is weakening the JD(U)?

Why did Prashant Kishor accuse the BJP of gradually wiping out the JD(U) in Bihar?

Why did Prashant Kishor accuse the BJP of gradually wiping out the JD(U) in Bihar?

His remarks came against the backdrop of the inauguration of the six-lane Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur bridge, now named after the former chief minister as Nitish Setu, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Vaishali district. Kumar was not present at the main ceremony, though he had received Modi earlier at Patna airport. Kishor questioned the absence, saying the bridge was Kumar’s vision.

State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi dismissed Kishor’s claims. “There is no confusion between the BJP and the JD(U). Both the parties are working in tandem...In Bihar, the coalition of five parties are working with mutual trust and delivering fast. The statements of Prashat Kishore and those of other opposition parties basically expose their desperation,” Saraogi added.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala had earlier alleged that the BJP uses allies and then discards them “like a used handkerchief”, suggesting Kumar and the JD(U) could face a similar fate.

Also Read | RJD supporters tear down posters near Nitish Setu inaugurated by PM Modi in Vaishali; 3 held

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tejashwi Yadav had stated that naming the bridge after a living leader implied he was “politically finished”, arguing that memorials are traditionally for departed figures.

Meanwhile, posters and banners featuring Modi put up along the Nitish Setu bridge were allegedly tore down by people carrying RJD flags, an official said on Sunday, adding that four people have been arrested after an FIR has been registered against 11 named and 100 unnamed people.