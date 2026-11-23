US-based gangster-terrorist associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Harpeet Singh alias Passia, and eight others have been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in connection with a grenade attack at a police station in Punjab’s Gurdaspur in April last year. The order for declaring them POs was passed by a special NIA court in Mohali on Saturday based on a request by the agency. (HT file photo) more

The order for declaring them POs was passed by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Saturday based on a request by the agency.

“The proclamation will help in taking further legal recourse like attaching their properties and conducting trial against them in absentia,” said an officer who asked not to be named.

Passia is associated with banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and according to intelligence officials, he worked with both Lawrence Bishnoi’s network through latter’s deputy Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and Bishnoi’s rival gang of Davinder Bambiha/Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

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Wanted in over 33 cases by NIA, Haryana and Punjab police, he was arrested by the US authorities on April 16 last year and is said to be in a US prison. However, NIA treats him as an absconder till he is brought back. Also, Indian agencies have no formal communication regarding his current status and the US authorities have not communicated to New Delhi if he will be extradited or deported to India anytime soon.

The eight others declared POs along with Passia include - Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Honey, Jaswinder Singh alias Baagi, Maninder Singh alias Billa, Malwinder Singh alias Sukh, Abhay Pratap Singh alias Raju, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian, Karan Singh alias Abhi and Akash Singh.

While Shera, Baggi, Sukh and Raju are presently said to be located in Armenia, Billa is located in Malaysia. The whereabouts of Navsherian, Abhi and Akash Singh are not known.

Officials said the NIA has approached the court against them in September this year after which notices were also pasted at their respective residences seeking their presence for investigation and in court, but they have failed to appear.

Gurdaspur attack probe The proceedings have been carried out in connection with the April 2025 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district of Gurdaspur.

Also Read: Mohali RPG attack: Court issues production warrants against six

The federal anti-terror probe agency already filed a charge sheet in this case in October last year, naming 11 arrested accused persons.

The agency claimed in its charge sheet that foreign-based BKI operatives had orchestrated the attack with the support of associates in India. It alleged that foreign-based handlers exploited personal vulnerabilities and used social media to radicalise and recruit young people in Punjab.

Besides declaring them the POs, the special court has also directed to submit a list of their movable and immovable properties during the next hearing set for December 5.