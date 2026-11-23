Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
Amritsar grenade attack: US-based Happy Passia, 8 others declared proclaimed offenders
Passia is associated with banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and according to intelligence officials, he worked with both Lawrence Bishnoi’s network
US-based gangster-terrorist associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Harpeet Singh alias Passia, and eight others have been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in connection with a grenade attack at a police station in Punjab’s Gurdaspur in April last year.
The order for declaring them POs was passed by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Saturday based on a request by the agency.
“The proclamation will help in taking further legal recourse like attaching their properties and conducting trial against them in absentia,” said an officer who asked not to be named.
Passia is associated with banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and according to intelligence officials, he worked with both Lawrence Bishnoi’s network through latter’s deputy Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and Bishnoi’s rival gang of Davinder Bambiha/Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.
Also Read: Police crack Amritsar grenade attack, gangster Passia’s mother among 3 held
Wanted in over 33 cases by NIA, Haryana and Punjab police, he was arrested by the US authorities on April 16 last year and is said to be in a US prison. However, NIA treats him as an absconder till he is brought back. Also, Indian agencies have no formal communication regarding his current status and the US authorities have not communicated to New Delhi if he will be extradited or deported to India anytime soon.
The eight others declared POs along with Passia include - Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Honey, Jaswinder Singh alias Baagi, Maninder Singh alias Billa, Malwinder Singh alias Sukh, Abhay Pratap Singh alias Raju, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian, Karan Singh alias Abhi and Akash Singh.
While Shera, Baggi, Sukh and Raju are presently said to be located in Armenia, Billa is located in Malaysia. The whereabouts of Navsherian, Abhi and Akash Singh are not known.
Officials said the NIA has approached the court against them in September this year after which notices were also pasted at their respective residences seeking their presence for investigation and in court, but they have failed to appear.
Gurdaspur attack probe
The proceedings have been carried out in connection with the April 2025 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district of Gurdaspur.
Also Read: Mohali RPG attack: Court issues production warrants against six
The federal anti-terror probe agency already filed a charge sheet in this case in October last year, naming 11 arrested accused persons.
The agency claimed in its charge sheet that foreign-based BKI operatives had orchestrated the attack with the support of associates in India. It alleged that foreign-based handlers exploited personal vulnerabilities and used social media to radicalise and recruit young people in Punjab.
Besides declaring them the POs, the special court has also directed to submit a list of their movable and immovable properties during the next hearing set for December 5.