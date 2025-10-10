Mohali RPG attack: Court issues production warrants against six

A special court in Mohali has issued production warrants against six accused in the 2022 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali. The court’s action came after the jail authorities failed to produce the accused in court despite repeated directions. REpresentational Image (HT File)

Those named in the warrants include Divyanshu, Gurpinder Singh alias Pinda, Nishan Singh, Chadhat Singh, Vikas Kumar, and Baljinder Singh alias Rambo. The additional sessions judge has directed that all six be produced before the court on November 15, when the next hearing is scheduled.

During the hearing, the state’s additional public prosecutor and defence lawyers representing various accused were present. Advocates for the accused on bail — including Anantdeep Singh, Baljeet Kaur, and Lovepreet Singh — also attended the proceedings. Meanwhile, accused Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggi, Kanwarjit Singh, and Lovepreet Singh were granted exemption from personal appearance. The court also issued a notice to the investigating officer, asking for an update on the case’s progress by the next hearing date.

The case pertains to the RPG attack on May 9, 2022, targeting the Intelligence Headquarters. Though no casualties occurred, the incident was a major act of terror that shook Punjab’s security establishment. Investigations have revealed links to Khalistani terror outfits like Babbar Khalsa International and Sikhs for Justice, as well as a network of gangsters. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe on September 20, 2022.

According to sources, key accused — Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, and Deepak — are currently hiding in Pakistan. Police have already seized Landa’s four-kanal property in Tarn Taran and moved to declare the trio fugitives. Landa, believed to be operating from Canada, carries a reward of ₹15 lakh. The NIA has also uncovered the role of international terror networks involved in arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and targeted killings.