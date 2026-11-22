The factional troubles within the Congress in Keralam have reached the AICC leadership in Delhi within six months of coming to power in the state with a section of leaders airing their grievances before national president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders familiar with the matter said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (HT photo/File Photo) more

A batch of leaders belonging to a prominent faction, including a Lok Sabha MP, met Kharge and relayed complaints about lack of coordination between the party and the government, the impact of delay in appointing the state unit president as well as lack of proper consultations on the appointments to various boards and corporations, said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.

The leaders who met Kharge are reported to belong to the so-called 'A' group of the Congress, which was earlier led by AK Antony during his time in the state unit. After Antony's move to Delhi in the early 2000s, the faction was subsequently led by former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away in July 2023. After Chandy's demise, the 'A' group had largely weakened, only to be resurrected now.

ALSO READ: '₹32 crore lottery, plans to pay off mortgage and travel the world">I was shocked': Keralam woman in Canada wins ₹32 crore lottery, plans to pay off mortgage and travel the world

"The factional leaders have informed the AICC that their suggestions and views are not being considered within party forums on crucial policy issues as well as appointments to boards and corporations after the UDF government came to power," the leader said. With most of the senior leaders of the state unit finding positions in the cabinet, there are also grievances about lack of internal consultations within the Congress and the larger UDF coalition. There are already internal grievances that Chief Minister VD Satheesan is taking unilateral decisions without due consultations.

ALSO READ: Factions of parishioners clash at Kerala Catholic church over resignation of priest, police deployed

With current KPCC president Sunny Joseph also serving as Power Minister, there is a requirement for a full-time state president to look after organisational issues as well as keep a firm check on the government. Several district presidents have been elected as MLAs, underlining the need to reconstitute district committees and elect new presidents.

The meeting of the factional leaders with Kharge comes just weeks after UDF convenor Adoor Prakash conveyed similar grievances about absence of UDF meetings and consultations to the AICC leadership. While Prakash's complaint was submitted, the AICC has not formally acted on it.

Joseph told reporters on Sunday that he will hold meetings with the AICC leadership later this month when he travels to the national capital for a meeting with power ministers from all states.

"All issues will be discussed within a time-frame. Our view is that all major issues must be talked about (internally) before being announced by the government," Joseph said.

At the same time, Rajmohan Unnithan, Lok Sabha MP from Kasaragod, underlined that there is no internal mechanism within the party currently for leaders to air their grievances.

"I also have a lot of complaints, but I am clinging on. VD Satheesan is a chief minister of the Congress and the UDF. If there was a (strong) party mechanism, all decisions of the State government would have been discussed. If a party faction has raised its grievances before Kharge, it certainly has a right to do so," said Unnithan.

However, health minister and former KPCC president K Muraleedharan, seen as close to CM Satheesan, said the good things being done by the state governments are not being highlighted enough amid internal dissensions.

"The good things done by the government are being pushed behind a smoke screen. Our focus should be on highlighting the positives of the government. Every week, the CM is briefing the media about cabinet meetings. Everything is systematic," said the minister.