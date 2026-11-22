Factions of parishioners at a Latin Catholic church in Pettah here clashed on Sunday over a demand for the resignation of the parish priest, prompting police deployment on the church premises, officials said. Police officials at Pettah station said a section of parishioners had been opposing D Cruz since he was appointed to the parish a few months ago. (Representative Image) more

The incident occurred at St Anne's Church, Pettah, where a faction of parishioners locked Father Theodosius D Cruz inside the presbytery on Sunday morning.

According to police, a clash broke out when another faction supporting D Cruz questioned the move.

Police personnel who reached the spot intervened and brought the situation under control.

Police officials at Pettah station said a section of parishioners had been opposing D Cruz since he was appointed to the parish a few months ago.

The situation worsened after a case was registered against him and two others for allegedly consuming liquor in a public place on the night of October 15, police said.

Since then, campaigns have been held demanding the priest's resignation.

On Sunday morning, before the Holy Mass, protesting parishioners put up posters against him and locked him inside the presbytery. However, the faction supporting D Cruz alleged that he had refused to support corruption involving some parishioners in various church activities, which led to the protests against him.

Police said the protesting parishioners had threatened not to allow D Cruz to celebrate the Holy Mass, following which he did not attend the 10 am service.

Around 30 police personnel have been deployed on the church premises to prevent further escalation of the situation, officials added.