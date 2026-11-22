The NIA court has issued a production warrant after the national agency sought custody of a Puthencruz native arrested for allegedly setting fire to a nursery near a synagogue in Ernakulam market here. Paul is currently lodged at High Security Prison in Viyyur, Thrissur. more

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court judge PK Mohandas, acting on the agency's petition, issued a production warrant on Saturday directing that Ebin Paul be produced before him on Monday.

Paul is currently lodged at High Security Prison in Viyyur, Thrissur.

This will be the first time the NIA has been interrogating the 32-year-old in custody since taking over the investigation.

The interrogation is considered crucial as the Thrissur police recently registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and arrested two persons who are from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, suspected to be linked to Paul, sources said.

The NIA is also probing the alleged involvement of those arrested by the Kerala Police in reconnaissance activities and suspected terror-related operations allegedly directed by online handlers, officials said.

Paul was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam market, within the limits of Kochi Central police station, in the early hours of October 12.

The Kochi City Police, which initially investigated the case, found that Paul was also involved in two similar arson incidents in Muvattupuzha.

Investigators found that videos of the arson incidents were sent via Telegram to an unidentified person suspected of being his handler.

Funds were allegedly transferred to him through cryptocurrencies and UPI, sources said.

NIA are probing possible terror links as Paul was in contact with suspected handlers through various social media applications.

Paul had frequently searched for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and exchanged Telegram messages referring to him, officials said.

The two persons arrested by the Thrissur police also allegedly referred to Bishnoi in their Telegram messages.

They are suspected of conducting reconnaissance of film stars and Jewish establishments in Mumbai and sending photographs to their handlers, sources said.

The Kerala Police have decided to refer the case registered in Thrissur also to the NIA for further investigation, officials said.